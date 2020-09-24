Moody's assigns Aa2 to Kern CCD FID No.1, CA's Election of 2016 GO Bonds, Series C and MIG 1 to 2020 GO Bond Anticipation Notes

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Kern Community College District Facilities Improvement District No.1, CA's Election of 2016 General Obligation Bonds, Series C in the expected par amount of $64 million. In addition, we have also assigned a MIG 1 rating to the district's 2020 General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes in the expected par amount of $53 million. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa2 rating on the district's general obligation (GO) bonds, affecting about $77.1 million of rated debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 long-term rating reflects the district's large tax base that includes moderate economic and taxpayer concentration in oil/mineral rights and agriculture, below average socioeconomic indicators, and low debt burden. The rating also reflects the district's solid financial profile that we expect will remain stable given management's conservative fiscal management practices coupled with modest enrollment growth. The rating also considers the district's average pension and OPEB liabilities. The above average legal strengths of California community college district's GO bonds are also factored into the rating.

The short-term MIG 1 rating incorporates the district's strong, long-term general credit profile, adequate liquidity, demonstrated history of market access, and sufficient authorized but unissued GOs to take out the BANs upon maturity on August 1, 2023 while keeping tax rates within the Prop 39 limit.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district given a sound financial reserve position and expected relatively stable funding environment for fiscal 2021. The district has been awarded about $18.3 million in CARES and other relief funding to support operations. However, a prolonged recession could lead to protracted state funding challenges across the sector. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update our rating/outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in socioeconomic profile (GOULT)

- Further diversification in district tax base (GOULT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained deterioration and erosion in financial reserves and liquidity (GOULT & short- term)

- Significant contraction in assessed values (GOULT)

- Downgrade of the district's long-term rating (short-term)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series C GO bond offering is secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the Facilities Improvement District No.1. Kern, San Bernardino and Tulare Counties, rather than the district will levy, collect and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on GO bonds.

The BANs are payable from proceeds of the future sale of general obligation bonds pursuant to the 2016 authorization, proceeds of the sale of bond anticipation notes in renewal of the notes, or from other funds of the district lawfully available for the purpose of repaying the notes. While termed "GO BANs", the BANs themselves are not secured by the district's voter authorized GO bond taxing capacity.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the GO bonds and BANs will finance various capital improvements and modernization of school sites and facilities within the Facilities Improvement District No. 1.

PROFILE

Kern Community College District serves a geographic area of over 24,800 square miles predominantly in Kern, as well as portions of San Bernardino, Tulare, Inyo, and Mono counties, geographically one of the largest community college districts in the United States. The district is governed by a seven-member board, and full-time equivalent students reached 24,414 in fiscal 2020 with a slight decline in enrollment count projected in fiscal 2021. The Kern Community College Facility Improvement District No. 1 includes all portions of the district located in Kern, San Bernardino and Tulare counties. The district encompasses about 90.3% of Kern Community College District's assessed value.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vivian Lee

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Helen Cregger

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

