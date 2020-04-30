Moody's assigns Aa2 to Kirkwood Community College, IA's GO bonds and certificates

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 rating to Kirkwood Community College's (IA) $36.5 million General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2020C, $2.1 million Industrial New Job Training Certificates, Series 2020-1A and $1.6 million Taxable Industrial New Jobs Training Certificates, Series 2020-1B. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the college's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sales, the college will have $117 million of rated GOULT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the college's very large tax base and service area that incorporates both the Cedar Rapids (Aa1 stable) and Iowa City (Aaa stable) metropolitan areas. Also incorporated in the rating is the college's healthy liquidity supported by its sound financial operations and flexibility to adjust tuition and fees; modest pension burden from its participation in a statewide cost-sharing plan and a debt burden that is expected to remain moderate as the current borrowing completes the last significant planned capital projects.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The college owns and operates a hotel. The hotel's revenues are declining substantially. However, the enterprise risk is partially mitigated by the modest size of the hotel operations and the losses compared to the college's budget. Other revenues have not been substantially impacted. Therefore, Kirkwood Community College is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of Kirkwood Community College changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time. In response to coronavirus outbreak, the college is teaching classes remotely in an on-line environment for the spring semester, which concludes on May 13th, and for the summer semester.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued growth in operating reserves coupled greater clarity on the trajectory of state aid, a major revenue source for the college

-Reduction in enterprise risks associated with ownership of the hotel

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant growth in debt or pension burdens

-Substantial declines in liquidity and operating reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The college's GOULT debt, including the Series 2020C bonds and Series 2020-1A and 2020-1B certificates, is secured by the college's general obligation pledge and payable by a dedicated property tax levy, unlimited as to rate or amount, to pay debt service.

While the Series 2020-1A and Series 2020-B certificates are ultimately secured by the college's pledge and authority to levy a tax unlimited by rate or amount to pay debt service, debt service on the certificates is expected to be paid from state withholding taxes generated by jobs created by the fourteen participating company.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020C bonds will finance improvements at various facilities of the college. The Series 2020C bonds represent the final amount of GO bond authorized by voters of the college at an election held on September 12, 2017.

The Series 2020-1A and 2020-1B certificates will fund new job training programs for fourteen different companies who have entered into job training agreements with the college pursuant to Iowa's Industrial New Jobs Training Act.

PROFILE

Kirkwood Community College is a large community college serving a population of approximately 500,000 across an eighteen county region in east-central Iowa. The college's main campus is located in Cedar Rapids, IA (Aa1 stable). The college is the second largest community college in Iowa (Aaa stable) by headcount and credit hours. Fall 2019 headcount and total credit hours were 14,182 and 124,619, respectively.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

