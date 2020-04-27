Moody's assigns Aa2 to Korea East-West Power's senior unsecured USD notes

Hong Kong, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa2 rating to the proposed senior
unsecured USD notes to be issued by Korea East-West Power Co.,
Ltd. (EWP, Aa2 stable).
The rating outlook is stable.
EWP plans to use the proceeds to repay maturing debt and for other general
corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The Aa2 rating reflects EWP's close operational and financial
links with its parent, Korea Electric Power Corporation, and
the company's strategic importance to Korea's economy as a
major power generator," says Mic Kang, a Moody's
Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
Moody's expects that both Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO,
Aa2 stable) and the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) will take strong
measures, if needed, to contain any material widespread disruptions
to the operations of KEPCO's six power generation companies (gencos),
including EWP. Consequently, EWP's rating incorporates a
seven-notch uplift from its standalone credit strength.
EWP's close operational and financial integration with KEPCO is illustrated
by the parent's heavy reliance on the six gencos for the supply of electricity
in Korea, and a profit-sharing program that balances profits
between KEPCO — on a standalone basis — and the gencos,
at least once a year.
Moody's expects that there will be no material change in the relationship
and integration between KEPCO and the gencos, and that the government
will maintain its tight control and supervision over the gencos over at
least the next 12-18 months. This is mainly because of the
current administration's focus on the public roles that state-owned
and controlled entities play.
EWP's standalone credit strength reflects its solid market position as
one of the major power generators in Korea, its fuel diversification,
and its adequate financial metrics to maintain its current standalone
credit strength.
At the same time, the company's standalone credit strength reflects
its heavy reliance on coal power amid tightening environmental regulations
and its exposure to coal price movements.
Moody's projects that EWP's funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt
will register 18%-20% over the next 12-18
months, which is slightly weaker than the around 20% seen
in 2019. These credit metrics will continue to support EWP's
credit quality.
Moody's expects growth of annual power demand in Korea to be nearly
nil or decline in 2020 amid slowing economic growth brought on by the
coronavirus outbreak globally, thereby likely reducing EWP's
dispatch volume. But this factor, along with EWP's
growing debt to fund capital spending, will likely be mitigated
by higher profit allocation from KEPCO amid declining fuel costs,
based on the profit-sharing program.
The rating also considers the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
EWP operates in the unregulated utilities and power sector, which
faces elevated immediate environmental risk. Accordingly,
the rating reflects EWP's exposure as a fossil-based power plant
operator to increasing competition for dispatch and environmental compliance
costs, under the Korean government's energy policy to move toward
renewable power sources.
EWP's exposure to social risk — mainly stemming from health and
safety regulations, responsible production requirements, and
demographic and societal trends -- is mitigated by the measures
it has taken to satisfy the government's strengthening safety requirements
and the public's increasing awareness around safe power generating practices.
EWP will likely increase its capital spending to develop renewables and
to satisfy strengthening environmental regulations. However,
the increasing capital spending will not raise governance risk associated
with the company's leverage policy, because of the Korean government's
tight supervision over the financial management of state-owned
or controlled companies, including EWP, which are strategically
important to Korea's economy and public.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EWP's close
operational and financial links with KEPCO, and its high strategic
importance to Korea's economy will remain intact over the next 12-18
months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade of EWP's ratings is unlikely unless Moody's upgrades
Korea's sovereign rating and KEPCO's ratings. Even
in such a scenario, an upgrade of EWP's ratings will depend
on Moody's assessment then of the company's strategic importance
to the Korean economy and its relationship with KEPCO.
Moody's does not expect a material improvement in EWP's standalone
credit strength over the next 12-18 months, absent a strong
rebound in the company's credit metrics. Nevertheless, the
company's standalone credit strength could improve if FFO/adjusted debt
increases to 20% on a sustained basis.
A downgrade of KEPCO's ratings will result in a downgrade of EWP's
ratings.
EWP's rating could also be pressured if (1) there is a significant weakening
in its ownership by, and operational and financial relationship
with, KEPCO as a result of the government's review of the state-owned
companies' policy functions; or (2) EWP's strategic importance to
Korea's economy lessens.
EWP's standalone credit strength will weaken to the ba1-level or
lower if FFO/adjusted debt falls below 8% on a sustained basis.
Accordingly, a weakening in EWP's financial strength relative to
Moody's expectation could also strain its ratings, depending
on Moody's assessment then of its ongoing role in Korea's economy,
and its operational and financial links with KEPCO.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd. (EWP) is a
thermal generation company that is wholly owned by Korea Electric Power
Corporation (KEPCO). The parent company is in turn 51% owned
by the government.
At 31 December 2019, EWP's installed generation capacity totaled
11,193 megawatts (MW), comprising 6,940 MW from its
coal-fired units, 2,972 MW from its LNG-fired
units, 1,200 MW from its oil-fired units and 81 MW
from renewables and other sources.
The company accounts for around 9% of total installed power generation
capacity in Korea.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Mic Kang
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Terry Fanous
MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Yian Ning Loh
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
