Moody's assigns Aa2 to Korea Electric Power Corp's USD MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, June 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, Aa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

The notes will be issued under KEPCO's existing USD3.0 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program, which is rated (P)Aa2.

KEPCO plans to use all or part of the proceeds to fund or refinance existing and future debt for eligible green projects, which include the development of renewable power sources, improving power supply stability, developing clean transportation and increasing energy efficiency.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Aa2 rating primarily reflects Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of extraordinary support for KEPCO from the Korean government, because of its essential public policy role and strategic importance, and the government's low tolerance for the reputational and contagion risks that would result from a default," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The very high likelihood of support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) results in a six-notch uplift from KEPCO's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Moody's assessment is also based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to provide support to KEPCO given the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in the sovereign's Aa2 rating with a stable outlook.

Moody's expects the Korean government will provide timely support to KEPCO if the utility's viability is at risk, considering the company's important strategic policy role in providing power to Korea's economy as the only integrated power utility in the country.

In addition, the government will likely step in to provide assistance in the event of disruptions at KEPCO to prevent the spread of substantial contagion risks to the local financial markets and the government-related issuer (GRI) sector overall.

As such, Moody's has maintained its assessment of support at "Very High" for KEPCO, under Moody's Joint Default Analysis for GRIs.

Moody's has also continued to assess KEPCO's dependence on the government as "Very High", given the company's close links with the government, mainly stemming from its mandated policy role in the country's power sector under the government's supervision, and its reliance on the same revenue base as the government and exposure to common credit risks.

Moody's does not expect any material change in KEPCO's linkage with the government for at least the next two to three years, owing to the company's important policy role and the current administration's focus on the public roles that state-owned and controlled entities play.

KEPCO's BCA of baa2 mainly incorporates its dominant position in Korea's power sector, fuel diversification, and financial metrics that are within Moody's expectations for its credit quality.

The BCA also takes into consideration the absence of timely tariff adjustments and KEPCO's increasing exposure to environmental and safety regulations.

Moody's expects Korea's power demand to decline by low- to mid-single-digit percentage in 2020 and remain nearly flat in 2021, mainly because of economic contraction arising from the coronavirus disruption. KEPCO's revenue will similarly decrease, given the lower power demand.

However, Moody's expects KEPCO's funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt to stay at 12%-14% in 2020-21, largely similar to the 13%-14% recorded in 2018-19, because the company's operating cash flow will improve on declining input costs amid lower crude oil prices and a recovery in nuclear utilization. These factors will likely offset revenue losses caused by declining power demand and an increase in the company's adjusted debt to fund growing capital spending. These financial metrics are within Moody's parameters for KEPCO's baa2 BCA.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

First, KEPCO is exposed to carbon-transition risk because the fossil-based power plants, which are run by its wholly owned generation subsidiaries, will face increasing challenges under the government's energy policy to reduce carbon emissions by moving toward renewable sources. KEPCO is unlikely to be timely compensated for the increasing costs through tariff adjustments. But KEPCO's diversified fuel mix and operations in the regulated industry and its plan to develop renewables, as an implementer of government policy, will mitigate its exposure to carbon-transition risk.

Second, as a regulated electric utilities company with generation, KEPCO is highly exposed to health and safety risk, responsible production risk and demographic and societal trend risk. However, these social risks are mitigated by KEPCO's implementation of measures to satisfy the government's strengthening safety and environmental requirements and the public's increasing awareness of safety and the environment.

Third, the ratings consider a likely increase in KEPCO's debt to fund capital spending, which could weaken Moody's assessment of its financial policy if there is an excessive debt increase. Nevertheless, this concern is mitigated by the government's tight supervision and provision of extraordinary support.

The stable outlook on KEPCO's ratings reflects Moody's expectations that over the next 12-18 months, KEPCO's key public policy role and the government's ability to provide support will remain intact, based on the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade KEPCO's ratings if the government's ability to support the company strengthens, indicated by an upgrade of the sovereign rating.

Moody's could upgrade KEPCO's BCA to baa1 if its FFO/adjusted debt improves on a sustained basis to above 25%, mainly through deleveraging. However, an upgrade of its BCA would not result in an upgrade of the company's ratings, given that KEPCO is already rated on par with Korea's sovereign rating.

Moody's will downgrade KEPCO's ratings if the government's ability to support the company weakens, indicated by a downgrade of the sovereign rating. In addition, any significant adverse changes in KEPCO's relationship with the government or a change in the company's policy role would exert downward pressure on its ratings.

Moody's could downgrade KEPCO's BCA to baa3 or below if its FFO/adjusted debt weakens to below 12% on a sustained basis, or if it makes substantial investments, particularly in overseas projects, or both. However, a moderate weakening in KEPCO's BCA may not have an immediate impact on its final ratings, because the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government provides a buffer to the company's ratings and can mitigate the strain on its BCA.

The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017, which is available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020, which is available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is Korea's only fully integrated electric utility and is the near-monopoly operator of the country's electricity transmission and distribution system. KEPCO is 51% directly and indirectly owned by the Korean government. The KEPCO Act requires the government to maintain a majority stake of at least 51% in the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Mic Kang

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

