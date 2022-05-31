Moody's assigns Aa2 to Korea Electric Power Corp's USD MTN drawdowns

Hong Kong, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, Aa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

The notes will be issued under KEPCO's existing USD3.0 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program, which is rated (P)Aa2.

Moody's understands that KEPCO plans to use all or part of the proceeds to fund or refinance existing and future debt for the development and operations of projects associated with renewable energy, clean transportation and energy efficiency.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Aa2 ratings primarily reflect Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of extraordinary support for KEPCO from the Korean government (Aa2 stable), given the company's essential public policy role and strategic importance, and the government's low tolerance for the reputational and contagion risks that would result from a default," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The very high likelihood of support from the Government of Korea results in a six-notch uplift from KEPCO's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Moody's assessment is also based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to support KEPCO, given the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2 rating with a stable outlook.

Moody's expects the Korean government to provide timely support to KEPCO if the utility's viability is at risk, considering the company's important strategic policy role in supplying power to Korea's economy as the only integrated power utility in the country.

In addition, the government will provide assistance in the event of a disruption at KEPCO to prevent contagion risks to local financial markets and the government-related issuer (GRI) sector.

As such, Moody's has maintained its "Very High" support assessment for KEPCO, under the rating agency's Joint Default Analysis for GRIs.

Moody's has also continued to assess KEPCO's dependence on the government as "Very High", given the company's close links with the government. This assessment mainly stems from KEPCO's mandated policy role in the country's power sector under the government's supervision, and its reliance on the same revenue base as the government and exposure to common credit risks.

KEPCO's baa2 BCA incorporates the company's dominant position in Korea's power sector and fuel diversification particularly into nuclear power, which partly tempers high coal and gas prices. However, the BCA also factors in KEPCO's lack of a track record of timely tariff adjustments amid a surge in fuel costs and its exposure to environmental and safety regulations, and its increasing debt to fund capital spending.

Moody's expects KEPCO's funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt to weaken to the low/mid single digits in 2022-23, under Moody's base case assumption of insufficient tariff increases to compensate for a surge in fuel costs during the period. KEPCO's debt/capitalization will also likely rise to 65%-68% in 2022-23.

However, Moody's expects KEPCO's FFO/adjusted debt to recover to the low/mid teens in 2024-25 under the agency's base case assumption that the company will implement measures including increasing its use of nuclear power, which is a key component for its fuel diversification; or passing at least part of cost movements on to the retail power tariff, or both. Moody's also assumes that KEPCO will have flexibility to delay some of its capital spending, to avoid excessive reliance on debt. KEPCO's debt/capitalization will also likely begin to recover from 2024, or remain similar to the projected 2022-23 levels.

These financial metrics are supportive of KEPCO's baa2 BCA, although the company's financial buffer to absorb any smaller measures than Moody's base case assumption will remain narrow.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

KEPCO's exposure to environmental risk is moderately negative, mainly because of its exposure to carbon transition risk, waste and pollution risk and physical climate risk, all of which are partially tempered by its transmission and distribution business.

KEPCO's exposure to social risk is moderately negative, mainly because the operation of nuclear facilities heightens the risk of responsible production and health and safety, while demographics and societal trends that increase public concern over environmental, social or affordability issues could lead to adverse regulatory political intervention.

KEPCO's neutral-to-low governance risk is supported by its financial strategy and risk management, management credibility and track record, and compliance and reporting track records, which mitigate the risks stemming from its concentrated ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook for KEPCO reflects Moody's expectations that the company's key public-policy role and the government's ability to support the company will remain intact over the next 12-18 months, given the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

Moody's could upgrade KEPCO's ratings if the government's ability to support the company strengthens, as indicated by an upgrade of the sovereign rating.

Moody's could raise KEPCO's BCA to baa1 if its FFO/adjusted debt improves to above 18% or if its debt/capitalization declines to 65% or below, mainly through leverage reduction. However, a BCA upgrade would not result in an upgrade of KEPCO's ratings because the company is already rated on par with Korea's sovereign rating.

Moody's will downgrade KEPCO's ratings if the government's ability to support the company weakens, as indicated by a downgrade of the sovereign rating. In addition, any significant deterioration in KEPCO's relationship with the government or a change in the company's policy role would exert downward pressure on its ratings.

Moody's could lower KEPCO's BCA to baa3 or lower if its FFO/adjusted debt weakens to below 10% on a sustained basis, if its debt/capitalization increases to 70% or above, or both. However, a moderate weakening in KEPCO's BCA may not have an immediate effect on its final ratings because the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government provides a buffer to the company's ratings and can mitigate the strain on its BCA.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is the only fully integrated electric utility in Korea. The state-owned company is the near-monopoly operator of the country's electricity transmission and distribution system. It generated around 69% of the power consumed in Korea through six wholly-owned generation companies in 2021. KEPCO was 51% owned by the Korean government, directly and indirectly, as of 31 March 2022. The KEPCO Act requires the government to maintain a majority stake of at least 51% in the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

