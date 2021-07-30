Moody's assigns Aa2 to Korea Midland Power's USD MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued by Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO, Aa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

The notes will be issued under KOMIPO's existing USD3.0 billion euro medium term note (MTN) program, which is rated (P)Aa2.

KOMIPO plans to use the net proceeds from the proposed issuance for general corporate purposes, including repayment of maturing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Aa2 rating reflects KOMIPO's close ownership and operational relationship with its parent, Korea Electric Power Corporation, and the company's strategic importance to Korea's economy as a major power generator," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Moody's expects that Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, Aa2 stable) and the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) will take strong measures, if needed, to contain any material widespread disruptions to the operations of KEPCO's six power generation companies (gencos), including KOMIPO. Consequently, KOMIPO's rating incorporates a seven-notch uplift from its standalone credit strength.

KOMIPO's close relationship with KEPCO is illustrated by KEPCO's 100% ownership in the company and its status as an integral part of the parent's integrated value chain spanning from power generation to transmission, distribution and retail. KEPCO -- on a standalone basis -- and KOMIPO, along with the other gencos, also balance profits among the group.

KOMIPO is strategically important to Korea's economy and subject to the close supervision of the government, because of its role as a dominant power generator focusing on the operations of baseload power plants, which ensure the stability and reliability of power supply in Korea.

KOMIPO's standalone credit profile reflects its solid market position as one of the major power generators in Korea and its diversified fuel sources mainly from coal and liquefied natural gas. These strengths are counterbalanced by KOMIPO's exposure to movements in wholesale power prices and its high reliance on coal under tightening environmental regulations, both of which resulted in financial metrics trending downwards in recent years.

Moody's expects KOMIPO's funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt to be around 10% in 2021-22, which is higher than 9.5% in 2020. KOMIPO's operating performance will benefit from the commencement of the commercial operation of its new coal power plant (Shin-Seocheon unit 1 with a capacity of 1 GW) in June 2021. In addition, KOMIPO is likely to fund most of its capital spending from its internal cash, without a significant increase in debts in 2021-22.

These projected financial metrics will support its standalone credit strength, which is seven notches lower than its Aa2 ratings, albeit with a limited buffer against Moody's expectation for the standalone credit strength. The limited buffer means that a weaker operating performance or higher debt at KOMIPO than Moody's expectation will likely worsen its standalone credit strength.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

KOMIPO operates in the unregulated utilities and power sector, which faces high environmental risk. As a fossil-based power plant operator in Korea, KOMIPO is exposed to carbon transition risk because of the Korean government's energy policy to reduce carbon emissions by moving toward renewable sources. However, KOMIPO's diversified fuel mix and its plan to develop renewables as an implementer of the government's policy, will mitigate its exposure to carbon transition risk.

The sector is primarily exposed to health and safety risks, responsible production, and demographic and societal trends. These social risks are mitigated by KOMIPO's measures to satisfy the government's strengthening safety and environmental requirements and the increasing public awareness of safety and environmental measures, as well as the company's operational efficiency.

In terms of governance, KOMIPO will fund a large portion of its capital spending to develop renewables and to meet strengthening environmental regulations via debt, if its operating performance is weaker than Moody's expectation. However, this situation will not increase the governance risk associated with the company's leverage policy because of the Korean government's tight supervision of the financial management of state-owned or controlled companies (including KOMIPO) that are strategically important to Korea's economy and public.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook for KOMIPO reflects Moody's expectations that its close operational and ownership relationship with KEPCO, and its high strategic importance to Korea's economy will remain intact over the next 12-18 months.

An upgrade of KOMIPO's ratings is unlikely unless Korea's sovereign rating and KEPCO's ratings are upgraded. In such a situation, an upgrade of KOMIPO's ratings will depend on Moody's assessment of its strategic importance to Korea's economy and its relationship with KEPCO.

KOMIPO's standalone credit strength, which is seven notches lower than its Aa2 ratings, could improve if its funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt increases to 18% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of KEPCO's ratings will result in a downgrade of KOMIPO's ratings. A significant weakening of KOMIPO's ownership and operational relationship with KEPCO or a lower strategic importance to Korea's economy would also strain its ratings.

KOMIPO's standalone credit strength could weaken if its FFO/adjusted debt remains below 10% on a sustained basis. Nonetheless, a weakening in KOMIPO's financial strength compared with Moody's expectation is unlikely to strain its ratings, given Moody's assessment of its strategic role in Korea's economy, and its operational and financial links with KEPCO.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO) is a thermal generation company that is wholly owned by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). The parent company is 51% owned by the government.

As of 31 December 2021, KOMIPO's installed generation capacity totaled 10,726 megawatts (MW), comprising 6,088 MW from its coal-fired units, 4,310 MW from its liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired units and 248 MW from renewables and others. KOMIPO accounted for around 8% of the total installed power generation capacity in Korea as of 31 December 2020.

