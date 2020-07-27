Moody's assigns Aa2 to Korea South-East Power's senior unsecured USD notes

Hong Kong, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa2 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. (KOSEP, Aa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

KOSEP plans to use all or part of the proceeds to fund or refinance existing and future debt for eligible green and social projects, including the development of renewable power sources, pollution prevention and control, terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity conservation, green buildings, small- and medium enterprise financing and microfinance, employment generation and socioeconomic advancement and empowerment.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Aa2 rating reflects KOSEP's close operational and financial links with its parent, Korea Electric Power Corporation, and the company's strategic importance to Korea's economy as a major power generator," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Moody's expects that both Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, Aa2 stable) and the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) will take strong measures, if needed, to contain any material widespread disruptions to the operations of KEPCO's six power generation companies (gencos), including KOSEP. Consequently, KOSEP's rating incorporates a seven-notch uplift from its standalone credit strength.

KOSEP's close operational and financial integration with KEPCO is illustrated by the parent's heavy reliance on the six gencos for the supply of electricity in Korea, and a profit-sharing program that balances profits between KEPCO — on a standalone basis — and the gencos, at least once a year.

Moody's expects that there will be no material change in the relationship and integration between KEPCO and the gencos, and that the government will maintain its tight control and supervision over the gencos over at least the next 12-18 months. This is mainly because of the current administration's focus on the public roles that state-owned and controlled entities play.

KOSEP's standalone credit strength reflects its solid market position as one of the major power generators in Korea, its cost competitiveness and its adequate credit metrics supporting its credit quality.

At the same time, the company's standalone credit strength takes into account its concentration in coal power amid tightening environmental regulations and its exposure to coal price movements.

Moody's expects Korea's power demand to decline by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage in 2020 and remain nearly flat in 2021, mainly because of the economic contraction arising from the coronavirus disruption, thereby likely reducing KOSEP's dispatch volume.

However, this factor, along with KOSEP's growing debt to fund capital spending and higher environmental compliance costs, will likely be mitigated by higher profit allocation from KEPCO amid declining fuel costs, based on the profit-sharing program.

Moody's projects that KOSEP's funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt will register 14%-16% over the next 12-18 months. Such a ratio will continue to support KOSEP's credit quality, although it is lower than the around 18% seen in 2019.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

KOSEP operates in the unregulated utilities and power sector, which faces elevated immediate environmental risk. Accordingly, the rating reflects KOSEP's exposure as a fossil-based power plant operator to increasing competition for dispatch and environmental compliance costs, under the Korean government's energy policy to move toward renewable power sources.

KOSEP's exposure to social risk — mainly stemming from health and safety regulations, responsible production requirements, and demographic and societal trends -- is mitigated by the measures it has taken to satisfy the government's strengthening safety requirements and the public's increasing awareness around safe power generating practices.

KOSEP will likely increase its capital spending to develop renewables and to satisfy strengthening environmental regulations. However, the increasing capital spending will not raise governance risk associated with the company's leverage policy, because of the Korean government's tight supervision over the financial management of state-owned or controlled companies, including KOSEP, which are strategically important to Korea's economy and public.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that KOSEP's close operational and financial links with KEPCO, and its high strategic importance to Korea's economy will remain intact over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of KOSEP's ratings is unlikely unless Korea's sovereign rating and KEPCO's ratings are upgraded. In such a scenario, an upgrade of KOSEP's ratings will depend on Moody's assessment then of its strategic importance to the Korean economy and its relationship with KEPCO.

The likelihood of an improvement in KOSEP's standalone credit strength, which is lower than its Aa2 ratings by seven notches, will be limited over the next 12-18 months, given an unlikely improvement in its credit metrics. However, KOSEP's standalone credit strength could improve if its funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt increases to 20% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of KEPCO's ratings will result in a downgrade of KOSEP's ratings. A significant weakening of KOSEP's ownership by and operational and financial relationship with KEPCO — as a result of the government's review of the policy functions of state-owned companies — or its lower strategic importance to Korea's economy, would also strain its ratings.

KOSEP's standalone credit strength will weaken if its FFO/adjusted debt falls below 8% on a sustained basis. Accordingly, a weakening in KOSEP's financial strength relative to Moody's expectation could also strain its ratings, depending on Moody's assessment then of its ongoing role in Korea's economy and its operational and financial links with KEPCO.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. (KOSEP) is a thermal generation company that is wholly owned by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). The parent company is in turn 51% owned by the government.

At 31 December 2019, KOSEP's installed generation capacity totaled 10,377 megawatts (MW), comprising 9,189 MW from its coal-fired units, 922 MW from its liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired units and 266 MW from its renewables.

KOSEP accounts for around 8% of total installed power generation capacity in Korea.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Mic Kang

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

