Moody's assigns Aa2 to Korean Air's proposed notes guaranteed by KDB

Hong Kong, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the US dollar senior unsecured notes to be issued by Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. and guaranteed by Korea Development Bank (KDB, Aa2/P-1 stable).

The proceeds from the notes will be used by Korean Air for general corporate purposes, including repayment of existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating of the notes reflects KDB's Aa2(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment, because KDB provides an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the notes. The CR Assessment reflects Moody's opinion on the likelihood of default by the bank on counterparty obligations and contractual commitments, including third-party guarantees.

KDB's CR assessment is at the same level as the bank's Aa2 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings. KDB's Aa2 ratings, in turn, reflect its ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and a nine-notch uplift for government support, reflecting Moody's assessment of a government-backed level of support for the bank in times of need.

Moody's assumption of full government support reflects Article 32 of the KDB Act, which holds the government responsible for the bank's solvency; the government's 100% ownership of the bank; the absence of legal barriers to timely support; the government's track record of providing equity capital injections; and KDB's close affiliation with the government, given the bank's status as a government-controlled policy bank.

KDB's ba2 BCA reflects its sufficient capital buffer, supported by periodic capital injections from the Korean government (Aa2 stable); relatively high asset risk, characterized by credit concentration and exposure to market risk via its significant holdings of equities; solid liquidity; historically weak and volatile profitability; and stable access to funding, despite the bank's heavy reliance on market funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Any change to KDB's long-term CR Assessment would lead to a corresponding change in the rating of the notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. is a leading airline company in Korea. As of 30 June 2022, the company owned a fleet of 131 passenger aircraft and 23 cargo aircraft serving 120 destinations across 43 countries.

Korea Development Bank (KDB) was established in 1954 as a government-owned financial institution pursuant to the KDB Act. With reported consolidated assets of KRW342.4 trillion ($282.5 billion) as of 31 March 2022, KDB is the largest policy bank in Korea.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hwang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

