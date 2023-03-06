Moody's assigns Aa2 to LADWP's (CA) Power System Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series A; outlook stable

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa2 rating to the City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's (CA) (LADWP or the utility) approximately $305 million Power System Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series A. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the underlying fundamental strengths of the LADWP Power System that self-regulates its monopolistic provision of essential electricity to a sizeable and diverse customer base in the City of Los Angeles (Aa2 stable) and has a track record of cost recovery supported by the city owner that has resulted in stable financial metrics. The rating recognizes the rising financial and rate pressure related to the forecast transformation of LADWP's power supply to comply with local and state mandates for renewable and clean energy. To maintain overall credit quality, the expected higher costs and incremental leverage will have to be balanced with either higher debt amortization or higher revenues from increased rates which may pressure LADWP's rates competitiveness or financial metrics. Maintaining this credit relationship will be fundamental to the utility's future credit quality and if the balance of these factors change, credit pressure could increase.

Just over half of the utility's rolling five-year $11.5 billion capital improvement plan will be debt funded. This incremental debt will add to LADWP's above-average total leverage profile, that includes significant direct debt, off-balance sheet debt issued through joint action agencies and a high Moody's adjusted net pension and OPEB liabilities. The higher leverage could be manageable if more principal amortization, asset investment and increased revenues occur in tandem with increased borrowing for new investments.

The Aa2 rating also reflects our view that the LADWP Power System will adequately manage the financial and rate pressure related to its power transformation plan over the next decade while also maintaining sound financial metrics. These include a Moody's fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) near 1.60x, over 200 days cash on hand, and a total adjusted debt ratio below 125%. While local clean energy goals accelerated in recent years are aggressively targeting 80% renewable energy by 2030 and zero carbon by 2035, LADWP has developed an industry leading LA 100 plan in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) to outline how it will achieve these goals while maintaining reliability, a key focus for the utility since its inception. We expect effective management of the transition, including successfully adjusting rates with the next multi-year rate proposal expected to demonstrate support of the new Power Strategic Long-Term Resource Plan while maintaining the utility's financial profile. LADWP's rate structure allows for the pass-through recovery of energy and reliability costs as well as the procurement of renewables to comply with renewable portfolio standards, which when coupled with the decoupling mechanism in base rates ensures that rates will be sufficient to recover all costs over time.

The rating incorporates the utility's ownership and able stewardship of a transmission network that represents about 25% of the state's electric transmission grid as well as a share of transmission throughout the western US. The network presents opportunities and optionality for load balancing along with local control and management, coupled with the challenges related to large capital reinvestment requirements. LADWP's leverage is elevated as a result of the ownership and ongoing maintenance of this essential network. The value of this ownership has been demonstrated when wildfires resulted in rolling blackouts in portions of the state, while LADWP was able to meet its load requirements and sell excess power into the California Independent System Operator Corp. (CAISO: A1 stable) to aide in its shortfalls. Furthermore, the transmission assets also provide access to renewables outside the LA Basin and outside of California, which help the utility in its objective to meet the goals outlined in the LA 100 plan. This geographic diversity will be essential as the utility moves to majority intermittent wind and solar energy resources over time, which are vulnerable to adverse regional weather events.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that LADWP will adequately adjust its rates and operations to manage its rapid power transformation plan over the next decade to comply with aggressive local mandates for renewable and clean energy goals by 2030 and 2035, respectively. We expect LADWP to manage the rising financial and rate pressure related to the power transformation plan while maintaining financial metrics at or near current levels with Moody's FOCC of 1.6x, over 200 days cash on hand, and a total adjusted debt ratio below 125%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Successful adoption of a multi-year rate forecast that shows adequate funding for the rising costs related to upcoming capital improvement plans and additional leverage.

- If the city owner's credit quality improves, LADWP successfully implements its power transformation plan, manages the risks of its large transmission system, remains cost competitive and materially improves its financial metrics with FOCC exceeding 2.0x and Moody's total adjusted debt ratio declining below 75% on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Lack of support for the next multi-year rate action or insufficient rate increases that do not adequately increase revenues to keep pace with rising operating and debt service costs

- Material and rapid increase in direct costs, leverage or unfunded adjusted net pension and OPEB liabilities - Higher than expected costs related to power supply transformation to more renewable resources and the costs to transition the coal-fired Intermountain Power Project to run on a mix of natural gas and hydrogen - Financial metrics weaken with FOCC below 1.5x, DCOH below 200 days, and Moody's adjusted debt ratio above 125% on a sustained basis - Rates become externally regulated - Multi-billion-dollar wildfire settlement

LEGAL SECURITY

The power system revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues of the power system. The bond covenants are relatively weak with a sum sufficient rate covenant and no debt service reserve requirement, while additional bonds can be issued if adjusted net income for 12 consecutive months in the preceding 18 months before the new debt is issued equals 1.25x the forecast maximum annual debt service including the new debt, subject to adjustments like the inclusion of already approved rate increases and expected new income from system expansions. While there is no indenture required reserves, LADWP maintains an unrestricted Debt Reduction Trust Fund that equaled $483.7 million as of December 31, 2022, restricted cash associated with the annual required debt service and PPA payments, as well as other significant liquidity sources including strong available cash on hand and a large amount of unused capacity under its bank revolving credit agreement.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2023 Series A bond proceeds will be used to pay issuance costs and to refund certain outstanding maturities from the Power System Revenue Bonds, 2012 Series A and 2013 Series A and B bonds for net present value savings and the bonds amortization remains within LADWP's total amortization schedule.

PROFILE

LADWP is the nation's largest municipal electric utility that operates with self-regulated cost recovery. LADWP provides electric service to about four million residents in a 473 square mile service area, making it the third largest California electric utility in terms of customer demand. LADWP does not have dominant customers as its top 10 customers represent about 10% of total revenues. The utility has a major generation and transmission presence in the western region with net dependable generating capacity of 8,013 MW and ownership of 25% of the state's transmission assets.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398041. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Medina

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

