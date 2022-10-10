Moody's assigns Aa2 to Lancaster County Convention Ctr Auth, PA's Hotel Room Rental Tax Rev Bonds, Ser A&B of 2022

New York, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Lancaster County Convention Center Authority, PA's $11.95 million Hotel Room Rental Tax Revenue Bonds, Series A of 2022 (federally taxable) and $56.375 million Hotel Room Rental Tax Revenue Bonds, Series B of 2022. The bonds are backed by a Guaranty Agreement by and among Lancaster County, PA and the Authority. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. As of fiscal year end 2021, the county has an estimated $161 million of GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects Lancaster County's large and growing tax base with satisfactory resident wealth. The rating incorporates the county's healthy financial position with strong operating margins through the last two years and an expectation of further reserve growth through fiscal 2022. The Aa2 rating also considers the county's modest leverage, including debt, pensions and other post-employment benefits.

The absence of distinction between the county's GOULT rating and the current guaranteed issuance reflects the provisions of a Guaranty Agreement under which the county has pledged to replenish any draws on the debt service reserve fund associated with the bonds, backed by the county's full faith credit and taxing power. The county's obligations under the Guaranty Agreement are absolute, irrevocable and unconditional so long as the bonds remain outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the county's general obligation debt rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the county's general obligation debt rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2022 Bonds are limited obligations of the Authority payable solely from revenues derived from a hotel tax, levied in Lancaster County. The County Treasurer is responsible for collecting the Hotel Room Rental Tax from hotel operators. The maximum Hotel Room Rental Tax is 5% of room rental revenues, and the current Hotel Room Rental Tax assessed by the County is 3.9%. The Authority has granted to the trustee a first priority security interest in all of the Authority's right, title and interest in and to the Hotel Tax Revenues.

Concurrently with the issuance of the 2022 Bonds, Lancaster County will execute and deliver a Guaranty Agreement with the Trustee. Pursuant to this agreement, the County will guaranty, unconditionally and irrevocably, the full and prompt payment of the Authority's obligation to replenish the Debt Service Reserve Fund under the Indenture. The County covenants to budget for any replenishment obligation due, and appropriate such amounts from its general revenues. For such budgeting, appropriation and payment, the County has provided its full faith, credit and taxing power.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series A of 2022 bonds will be used to pay a portion of the costs of terminating certain existing interest rate swap agreements and fund a debt service reserve fund for the 2022A Bonds.

Proceeds from the Series B of 2022 bonds will be used to currently refund the Authority's outstanding Hotel Room Rental Tax Revenue Bonds, Series of 2014, pay a portion of the costs of terminating certain existing interest rate swap agreements, and fund a debt service reserve fund for the 2022B bonds.

PROFILE

The Lancaster County Convention Center Authority is a component unit of Lancaster County, created under the Third Class County Convention Center Authority Act, Act of December 27, 1994. The purpose of the Authority is to provide financing and arrange for the development, construction, and operation of convention center facilities for the public purpose of promoting, attracting, and expanding business, industry, and tourism in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The governing body of the Authority consists of a board of seven (7) members appointed by the City of Lancaster (the "City") officials and County officials. Members of the Authority's Board are appointed for staggered four-year terms and may be reappointed.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

