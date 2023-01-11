Moody's assigns Aa2 to Lancaster County's GO Bonds

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Lancaster County, PA's $16.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2023. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the county's outstanding Aa2 issuer and GOULT ratings as well as the Aa2 rating on the guaranteed Hotel Room Rental Tax Revenue Bonds, Series A and B of 2022. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to pay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Following the issuance of the bonds, the county will have approximately $151.5 million in outstanding general obligation debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's healthy property wealth levels which have been steadily increasing in recent years; above-average resident incomes; and economic growth, that while positive, has been slightly slower than the national average. Additionally, the rating reflects the county's satisfactory financial position with available fund balance and liquidity that have been steadily improving in recent years, and which are expected to remain healthy in the near term given management's projections of balanced operations for fiscal 2022. Furthermore, the county's leverage position is below-average relative to similarly rated issuers and despite plans for a sizeable issuance in the near-to-medium term, given the rapid amortization of principal, the county's overall leverage position and fixed-costs are expected to remain manageable.
The absence of a distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the county's full faith and credit pledge backing its debt.
The absence of distinction between the county's GOULT rating and the current guaranteed issuance reflects the provisions of a Guaranty Agreement under which the county has pledged to replenish any draws on the debt service reserve fund associated with the bonds, backed by the county's full faith credit and taxing power. The county's obligations under the Guaranty Agreement are absolute, irrevocable and unconditional so long as the bonds remain outstanding.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significant improvement in property wealth levels
-Continued, material growth in reserves and liquidity
-Upgrade of the county's issuer rating (guaranteed debt)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Prolonged inability to maintain structural balance resulting in material draws on reserves
-Deterioration of property wealth and resident income levels
-Unsustainable increase in leverage position
-Downgrade of the county's issuer rating (guaranteed debt)
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the county's Series of 2023 bonds is supported by its full faith and credit taxing power, including an unlimited ad valorem property tax.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Series of 2023 bonds will be used to currently refund the county's outstanding General Obligation Note, Series A of 2002 issued through the Delaware Valley Regional Finance Authority.
PROFILE
Lancaster County covers close to 950 square miles and is located in southeastern Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable). The county is approximately 60 miles west of Philadelphia (A2 stable) and 80 miles north of the City of Baltimore, MD (Aa2 stable). There are 60 municipalities in the county, including the City of Lancaster (A3 negative), which is the county seat.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
