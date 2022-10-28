Moody's assigns Aa2 to Laredo, TX's Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Laredo, TX's $47.5 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the city previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt and its Aa2 issuer rating. Post-sale, the city will have approximately $325.2 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's large and growing tax base along the US-Mexico border, as well as its national importance as the home to the largest land port in the US. While reserves are below the median for the rating category, they are adequate and financial operations have been stable historically. The city's debt burden is manageable given utility system support of general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt service, while pension and OPEB obligations are moderate.

The Aa2 GOLT and Certificates rating is the same as the issuer rating, reflecting ample headroom under the statutory limitation, which allows for significant capacity to service the GOLT debt. The current tax rate for the GOLT bonds is $1.46 per $1,000 of assessed value (AV) compared to a maximum total tax rate of $25.00 per $1,000 of AV, of which no more than $15.00 per $1,000 of AV can be allocated to pay debt service, per the Texas Attorney General. Comparing the allowable maximum levy to maximum annual debt service before adjustments for utility system support of GOLT debt, the city maintains headroom of roughly 554%.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the region's significance as the largest land port will continue to help drive positive economic and financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material and sustained increase in available fund balance and liquidity relative to revenues

- Significant diversification of the tax base coupled with materially improved resident income levels

- Moderation of debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Trend of narrowing reserves

- Trend of declining taxable values

- Significant debt issuance without corresponding tax base or revenue growth

- Continued increases to the city's pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022 certificates are payable by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law, and a limited pledge (not to exceed $1,000) of net revenues of the city's International Toll Bridge system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to fund various capital improvements across the city, including roads, public safety facilities, parks, municipal buildings, as well as equipment and technology expenditures.

PROFILE

The City of Laredo is in south Texas (Aaa stable) located along the Mexico (Baa2 stable) Border. The city encompasses 92 square miles and the current population estimate is 265,000. The city's economy is largely driven by activities related to trade, distribution and transportation given Laredo is the southern terminus of U.S. Interstate 35, which originates at the Canadian border, and homes to the largest inland port in the country.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

The rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Genevieve Nolan

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Benjamin VanMetre

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

