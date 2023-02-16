Moody's assigns Aa2 to Las Cruces, NM's GO bonds, Aa3 to SSGRT bonds

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the City of Las Cruces, NM's General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2023 and a Aa3 rating to the city's State Shared Gross Receipts Tax Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series 2023. The Series 2023 GO bonds and State Shared Gross Receipts Tax (SSGRT) bonds have an anticipated par amount of $17 million and $12 million, respectively. Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating on the city, the Aa2 rating assigned to previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, the Aa3 assigned to previously issued senior lien State Shared Gross Receipts Tax (GRT) bonds, the Aa3 assigned to the Hold Harmless GRT bonds, the A1 assigned to the Municipal GRT bonds and the A1 assigned to the subordinate lien State Shared GRT bonds. Post sale the city will have about $278.6 million in total debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the stable economy which is supported by significant institutional presence, stable operating history with healthy reserves, and a modest direct debt burden with rapid principal amortization. Las Cruces is reliant on economically sensitive gross receipt taxes (GRT) for operations; however, collections have remained stable through the pandemic and grew by over 12% in fiscal 2022. The city's pension and fixed cost burdens remain elevated based on their participation in PERA, the statewide, cost-sharing pension plan.
The Aa2 rating assigned to the general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating based on the pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the city.
The Aa3 rating assigned to the senior lien SSGRT bonds reflects the city's economic strength and broad pledged revenue stream, adequate legal structure, strong debt service coverage, and limited historic volatility of the pledged revenues. Fiscal 2022 pledged revenues provide 6.6 times coverage of maximum annual debt service, inclusive of the Series 2023 SSGRT bonds. The rating also considers the expectation that the phase out of hold harmless distributions will impact future growth in state shared gross receipt tax revenues, which may affect debt service coverage levels.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significant economic expansion, evidenced by GDP growth, increased resident income and property wealth levels (GO/SSGRT)
-Material increase in reserves, liquidity (GO)
-Reduction in pension and fixed costs burden (GO)
-Pledged revenue growth resulting in improved coverage levels (SSGRT)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Trend of operating deficits leading to weakened reserves, liquidity (GO)
-Increase in leverage and fixed costs burden (GO)
-Significant and prolonged economic contraction (GO/SSGRT)
-Material decline in pledged revenues, leading to weakened coverage (SSGRT)
-Additional leveraging of pledged revenues, materially weaking coverage (SSGRT)
LEGAL SECURITY
The GO bonds are general obligations of the city payable from ad valorem taxes, which may be levied against all taxable property within the city without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are secured by the obligation of the city to levy and collect upon all taxable property within the city a tax rate levy sufficient, together with other legally available revenues, to pay the debt service on the bonds.
The SSGRT bonds are special limited obligations. The bonds are payable solely from and secured by an irrevocable and first lien upon the revenues of the 1.225% state shared gross receipts tax.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the sale of bonds will be used for various capital improvements, including parks and recreation, a fire station, streets and various other improvements.
PROFILE
Las Cruces is located in southeast New Mexico (Aa2 stable) about 45 miles north of El Paso, TX and is the second largest city in the state. Las Cruces provides typical municipal services to its residents, including public safety and essential utilities. The city has a population of about 103,000.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the general obligation rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jeffrey Norred
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
Plaza Of The Americas
600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165
Dallas 75201
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Weber
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653