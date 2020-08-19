Moody's assigns Aa2 to Las Cruces, NM's Ser. 2020 GO bonds; outlook is negative

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to City of Las Cruces, NM's $17.6 million in General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the city's $9.9 million in outstanding parity debt. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the city's currently large and stable tax base, which is anchored by both military installations and institutions of higher education, and strong operating history, despite deficits in fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019. Las Cruces is reliant on gross receipt taxes (GRT) for operations; however, collections have remained stable despite the ongoing pandemic. The direct debt burden is modest and should decline given rapid principal payout. The city's pension and fixed cost burdens remain above average, based on their participation in PERA, the statewide, cost-sharing plan.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Las Cruces. While the city is reliant on economically-sensitive GRT, collections have remained stable throughout fiscal 2020 based on the city's own reporting, and supported by disbursement reports prepared by the Department of Revenue and Taxation. The situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Las Cruces changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the city's elevated pension burden, which remains above average, based on Las Cruces' share of PERA's unfunded liability. Market returns were positive in 2019, reducing the ANPL to 2.98 times operating revenues (from 2017's high of 3.96 times). Additionally, the legislature did make meaningful changes to PERA in 2020; however, in light of the pandemic, it is uncertain how the Plan will perform, and it is likely that the city's burden will remain elevated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Significant tax base expansion

Material increases in reserves; diversification of revenues

Reduction to the pension and fixed cost burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Significant tax base contraction

Additional deficits further reducing reserves

Further increases to pension and fixed cost burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the city payable from ad valorem taxes, which may be levied against all taxable property within the city without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are secured by the obligation of the city to levy and collect upon all taxable property within the city a tax rate levy sufficient, together with other legally available revenues, to pay the debt service on the bonds. Such annual levy for debt service creates a statutory tax lien that can be enforced personally against the owner of the property or enforced by sale of the property. Neither the State nor any other political subdivision has any responsibility to pay the debt service on the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of bonds will be used for various capital improvements, including parks and recreation, an animal shelter and fire station facilities.

PROFILE

The City of Las Cruces is located about 45 miles north of City of El Paso, TX and is the second largest city in New Mexico (Aa2 stable). The local economy is anchored by New Mexico State University (A1 stable) and White Sands Missile Range, which are the largest employers in the area with 6,500 and 4,500 employees, respectively.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

