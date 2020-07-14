Moody's assigns Aa2 to Lebanon, OH's GOLT bonds

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 rating to the City of Lebanon, OH's $7.4 million Fire House Construction Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Following the issuance, the city will have a total of $17.6 million in rated GOLT debt.

The Aa2 issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any Moody's rated debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's outstanding GOLT bonds is limited by the statutory 10-mill limitation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's moderately sized tax base with average demographics located between Cincinnati (Aa2 stable) and Dayton (Aa2 stable). Strong fund balance and liquidity help to mitigate the risk associated with the city's reliance on economically sensitive income tax revenues. The debt and pension burdens of the city are moderate with exposure to two underfunded cost-sharing retirement systems.

The lack of rating distinction between the Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 GOLT rating reflects the city's full faith and credit pledge and the state requirement that Ohio local governments use all available revenues, including available property tax millage currently assigned to operations of the city or overlapping entities under the ten mill limitation statutory code, for the payment of debt service prior to any other uses.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Lebanon, OH. Though the city has moderate reliance on economically sensitive income tax revenue, which is expected to experience some declines, city management has identified expenditure reductions to ensure a balanced results for fiscal 2020. Additionally the city has strong reserves which will continue to support operations if revenue declines are greater than anticipated. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Diversification and continued expansion of the tax base

- Moderation of the debt or pension burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material declines in fund balance and liquidity

- Substantial increase of the debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's debt, including the Series 2020 bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit pledge and a requirement to levy ad valorem property taxes within the ten mill limitation. The ten mills are shared by all overlapping local governments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020 bonds will fund construction of a new fire house, which will replace an aging facility currently in use.

PROFILE

The City of Lebanon is the county seat of Warren County (Aaa stable) in southwestern Ohio, approximately 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati (Aa2 stable) and 25 miles south of Dayton (Aa2 stable). The city provides public safety (police and fire), water, sewer, electric, recreation and other governmental services to approximately 20,600 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bridgett Stone

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

