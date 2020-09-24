Moody's assigns Aa2 to Lorain Public Library System, OH's PLF notes

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Lorain Public Library System, OH's $9 million Library Facilities Notes, Series 2020 (Special Obligation). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa2 issuer rating to the library. The library has no GOULT secured debt. The outlook on the notes is stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the library supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The library does not currently have any rated debt supported by a GOULT pledge.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating is notched once from the State of Ohio's (Aa1 stable) GO rating to reflect the risk of budgetary non-appropriation by the state. The rating also considers a history of very strong coverage provided by state-appropriated revenue, as well as the fundamental credit characteristics of the library.

The rating also considers the close alignment of the note rating to the library's assigned issuer rating, as well as the governance connection to Lorain County (Aa2) as the library board members are appointed by judges of the Lorain County Common Pleas Court and the Lorain County Board of Commissioners.

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the library system's large suburban tax base in northeastern Ohio with average socioeconomic characteristics and a moderate debt and pension burden. Additionally factored are its flexible institutional framework, particularly on the expenditure side of operations which allows the library to quickly adjust staffing and material purchases should revenue pressures arise. This flexibility, along with mostly stable state revenue and property tax collections contributes to healthy financial operations and liquidity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Lorain Public Library System. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The economic impact of the coronavirus has been felt broadly across the state, leading to material decreases to the state's revenue collections. We anticipate modest funding reductions to the state's public libraries over the near term based on current estimates. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook for the notes is based on our outlook for the State of Ohio. Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Upward movement in the state of Ohio's GO rating (Notes)

-Significant tax base expansion coupled with a strengthening of resident income indices (Issuer Rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Downward movement in the state of Ohio's GO rating (Notes)

-Substantial reductions in PLF funding and debt service coverage (Notes)

-Sustained narrowing of operating cash reserves (Issuer Rating)

-Material increases to the library system's debt or pension leverage (Issuer Rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are secured by the library's first lien pledge of its receipt of PLF distributions from the State of Ohio. The statute under which the notes are issued requires the equivalent of an additional bonds test (ABT) of 2.5x maximum annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the notes will finance a 14,500 square foot addition to the library system's Avon Branch.

PROFILE

The Lorain Public Library System provides library services in Lorain County of northeast Ohio. The library system operates a main library branch in the City of Lorain (Baa2 positive), as well as five additional branch locations. The system's population is estimated at 140,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

