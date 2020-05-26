Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA's Water System 2020 A Revenue Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP), CA's $213.2 million Water System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on $5.0 billion of LADWP's $5.2 billion in outstanding water system revenue bonds, including the $100 million in bonds being refunded with the current issuance. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects LADWP's exceptionally large customer base and local economy, providing a base of ratepayers that is among the largest in the nation, which we anticipate will remain stable. The Water System addresses its unpredictable hydrology with a sophisticated rate structure that allows it to recover the cost of purchased water that varies from year to year. The rating further reflects the Water System's solid financial profile, with predictable revenue that provides healthy debt service coverage and funds a large capital program. The Aa2 rating incorporates the Water System's large but manageable debt portfolio with sufficient legal and security provisions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the LADWP's Water System. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Water System changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the system will continue to maintain sound finances and a broad and stable customer base while effectively managing its debt and capital programs.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues from the water enterprise, on parity with its operations and maintenance expenses.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to pay costs of capital improvements to the Water System, refund all or portions of the outstanding 2010 A bonds and prepay portions of an outstanding state loan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained operating improvement resulting in stronger reserves and debt service coverage levels

- Increase in effective water diversity and storage

- Increased and sustained water supply availability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant deterioration of liquidity or coverage below target levels

- Material weakening of stored water supply availability

- Weakening of the system's customer or economic base

PROFILE

LADWP is the largest municipal utility in the United States and is a proprietary department of the City of Los Angeles (Aa2 stable). LADWP's Power System (Aa2 negative) and Water System respectively provide electric and water service to about 4.0 million residents in the city, which encompasses 473 square miles.

LADWP's water distribution system includes 7,336 miles of water mains and trunk lines, 84 pumping stations, 124 storage tanks and reservoirs and eight aqueduct reservoirs, all serving about 688,000 customer connections. The service area is divided into 111 pressure zones. LADWP currently operates one filtration plant, 42 water treatment facilities and seven fluoridation facilities.

Under the City Charter, LADWP is governed by an appointed Board of Commissioners, which is subject to City Council oversight. Though they operate within the same department, the finances and operations of the Water System are distinct and independent of the Power System.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

