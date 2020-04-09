Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA's Power System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A; outlook negative

New York, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles' (LADWP or the utility) $343.3 million Power System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A. The 2020 Series A bonds are pari passu with LADWP's approximate $9.79 billion of outstanding senior lien power system revenue bonds. The rating outlook is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating reflects LADWP's status as the largest US municipal electric utility that self-regulates its monopolistic provision of essential electricity to a sizeable and diverse customer base in the City of Los Angeles (Aa2 positive); an established track record of cost recovery supported by the city's governing board that has resulted in sustained strong financial metrics; and sound management of the utility's power supply including the continued addition of new renewable energy to comply with local and state mandates while also executing on a plan to eliminate coal-fired generation. The rating incorporates the utility's ownership and able stewardship of a transmission network that represents about 25% of the state's electric transmission grid, presenting opportunities for balancing and local control and management, as well as challenges related to large reinvestment requirements.
Governor Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective Thursday March 19, 2020 until further notice. Los Angeles County followed with its own safer-at-home order on March 21, 2020 that remains in effect until April 19, at least. Energy is included in the state's list of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers that are exempt from the order and LADWP's employees continue to operate and maintain the power, transmission and distribution assets to provide its customers with reliable power access without interruption. Moody's expects power demand to decline during this time, especially given LADWP's large industrial and commercial customer base. However, the degree and length will determine the financial impact, if any.
The FY 2019 (ended June 30) fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) ratio modestly increased to 1.67x compared to 1.63x in FY 2018 and 1.58x in FY 2017. FY 2019 liquidity also improved to 223 days cash on hand from 206 days in FY 2018. Annual debt amortization coupled with higher pension contributions and improved pension asset portfolio performance have collectively reduced LADWP's leverage again in FY 2019. LADWP's direct debt ratio declined to 65.1% in FY 2019 from 68.7% in FY 2018, which was down from 69.3% in FY 2017. Moody's adjusted debt ratio, which adds Moody's calculated adjusted net pension liability to total debt outstanding, also declined to 100.8% from 113.3%. Owing to recent market performance, the adjusted net pension liability may rise next year, leading to potentially higher required contributions.
We view LADWP as having moderate exposure to wildfire risk as LADWP's service territory is primarily urban with about 15% of its 473 square miles classified as Tier 2 according to the CPUC's Fire Threat Map fire map with a very limited 0.5% in Tier 3. Moody's views wildfire risk as an environmental risk caused by both natural and man-made forces. The risk of wildfires coupled with the state's strict interpretation of inverse condemnation could materially impact the utility long-term as the frequency and intensity of these fires increase, coupled with subsequent mudslides that often follow when heavy rains occur after a fire.
One key mitigant to the wildfire environmental risk is LADWP's unfettered ability to effectively socialize any inverse condemnation costs across its customer base should additional funds be needed. This rate making structure provides additional and more certain support not available to the investor owned utilities facing the same inverse condemnation risk in the state. While the municipal ratemaking structure does provide greater certainty for cost recovery of inverse condemnation costs, it does effectively transfer risks typically borne by the insurance industry to the utility and their ratepayers. Moreover, given the size of the potential claims following a wildfire and the degree of frequency that they have occurred, the ability to seamlessly change customers' rates for inverse condemnation claims may become in question, particularly given the severity and size of the wildfire and its potential impact to customer rates.
LADWP's wildfire risk management includes a multipronged approach that benefits from LA's urban service area that enables rapid response time from the fire department. In addition, LA exceeds the state's standards related to the spacing between its transmission lines and has implemented other fire mitigation programs including the replacement of the distribution power lines' cross bars with composite or steel material, as well as an active vegetation, brush and tree management program. LADWP maintains wildfire insurance coverage with a $190 million limit as well as a self-insurance fund with a $192.5 million, in addition to substantial property and excess liability insurance coverage. The wildfire insurance coverage has been sufficient to cover LADWP's exposure, but should insurance fall short or not pay timely, LADWP maintains strong on balance sheet liquidity and access to its undrawn external bank lines of credit as well. Finally, LADWP can raise its rates through its Energy Cost pass through rates within 90 days without City Council approval if LADWP needs emergency recovery of any unexpected high costs or to replenish any depleted liquidity that was used during a potential short-term shock.
LADWP is currently in litigation related to the cause of the December 2017, 15,000+ acre Sylmar Creek Fire where LADWP's investigation concluded that LADWP's equipment did not cause or contribute to the fire ignition. In October 2019, the 745-acre Getty Fire resulted in 10 residences being destroyed and another 15 damaged. This fire began in LADWP's service territory from a tree branch from over 30 feet away landing on one of LADWP's powerlines due to high wind conditions. LADWP may be liable for damaged property but given the amount of property damaged before containment, we expect claims to be within LADWP's wildfire insurance coverage limit.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risks associated with the uncertain magnitude of potential contingent liabilities related to inverse condemnation and wildfires that affect parts of LADWP's service territory.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- An upgrade of LADWP's ratings is unlikely given the negative outlook. However, we could stabilize the outlook if the financial impact of the wildfires is largely mitigated through regulatory, legislative, or judicial action that we believe effectively mitigates the unknown risk to a higher level of certainty moving forward.
- Significant and consistent improvement in financial metrics with fixed obligation charge coverage ratio exceeding 2.0x, coupled with a material deleveraging or reduced unfunded net pension liability.
- Successful implementation of the power supply transformation plan to a predominantly renewable energy portfolio while remaining cost competitive and reliable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Failure to pass legislation or enact regulatory measures to largely mitigate the impact of inverse condemnation risk exposure from wildfires on utilities is likely to put additional downward pressure on LADWP.
- Material increase in direct leverage or unfunded adjusted net pension liability that weakens financial metrics on a sustained basis.
- Higher than expected costs related to obtaining greater renewable resources; transitioning out of the 1,800 MW coal-fired Intermountain Power Project; or a burdensome General Fund transfer to the City.
- Rates become externally regulated.
LEGAL SECURITY
The power system revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues of the power system. The bond covenants are relatively weak with a sum sufficient rate covenant and no debt service reserve requirement, while additional bonds can be issued if adjusted net income for 12 consecutive months in the preceding 18 months before the new debt is issued equals 1.25x the forecast maximum annual debt service including the new debt, subject to adjustments like the inclusion of already approved rate increases and expected new income from system expansions. While there is no indenture required reserves, LADWP maintains an unrestricted Debt Reduction Trust Fund that equaled $474.8 million as of June 30, 2019, as well as other significant liquidity sources included strong available cash on hand and a large amount of unused capacity under its bank lines of credit.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the fixed rate fully amortizing Power System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A, will be used to refund a portion of LADWP's outstanding Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds, 2001 Series B, Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds, 2002 Series A, Power System Revenue Bonds, 2010 Series B, and Power System Revenue Bonds, 2013 Series B, as well as pay the issuance costs.
PROFILE
LADWP is the nation's largest municipal electric utility that operates with self-regulated cost recovery. LADWP provides electric service to about four million residents in a 473 square mile service area, making it the third largest California electric utility in terms of customer demand. LADWP does not have dominant customers as its top 10 customers represent about 10% of total revenues. The utility has a major generation and transmission presence in the western region with net dependable generating capacity of 8,008 MW and ownership of 25% of the state's transmission assets.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
