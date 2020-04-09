Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA's Power System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A; outlook negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA Power System Related Research Credit Opinion: Los Angeles Dept. of Wtr.&Pwr., CA Elec. Ent.: Update to credit analysis after outlook revised to negative Credit Opinion: Los Angeles Department of Water and Power- Power System, Ca.: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA Power System Rating Action: Moody's affirms VMIG 1 on LADWP Power System's 2001 Series B, Subseries B-2 Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA's Power System Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series D; outlook negative Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA's Power System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A; outlook negative 09 Apr 2020 Ent.: Update to credit analysis after outlook revised to negative Credit Opinion: Los Angeles Department of Water and Power- Power System, Ca.: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA Power System Rating Action: Moody's affirms VMIG 1 on LADWP Power System's 2001 Series B, Subseries B-2 Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA's Power System Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series D; outlook negative Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, CA's Power System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A; outlook negative 09 Apr 2020 New York, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles' (LADWP or the utility) $343.3 million Power System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A. The 2020 Series A bonds are pari passu with LADWP's approximate $9.79 billion of outstanding senior lien power system revenue bonds. The rating outlook is negative. RATINGS RATIONALE The Aa2 rating reflects LADWP's status as the largest US municipal electric utility that self-regulates its monopolistic provision of essential electricity to a sizeable and diverse customer base in the City of Los Angeles (Aa2 positive); an established track record of cost recovery supported by the city's governing board that has resulted in sustained strong financial metrics; and sound management of the utility's power supply including the continued addition of new renewable energy to comply with local and state mandates while also executing on a plan to eliminate coal-fired generation. The rating incorporates the utility's ownership and able stewardship of a transmission network that represents about 25% of the state's electric transmission grid, presenting opportunities for balancing and local control and management, as well as challenges related to large reinvestment requirements. Governor Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective Thursday March 19, 2020 until further notice. Los Angeles County followed with its own safer-at-home order on March 21, 2020 that remains in effect until April 19, at least. Energy is included in the state's list of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers that are exempt from the order and LADWP's employees continue to operate and maintain the power, transmission and distribution assets to provide its customers with reliable power access without interruption. Moody's expects power demand to decline during this time, especially given LADWP's large industrial and commercial customer base. However, the degree and length will determine the financial impact, if any. The FY 2019 (ended June 30) fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) ratio modestly increased to 1.67x compared to 1.63x in FY 2018 and 1.58x in FY 2017. FY 2019 liquidity also improved to 223 days cash on hand from 206 days in FY 2018. Annual debt amortization coupled with higher pension contributions and improved pension asset portfolio performance have collectively reduced LADWP's leverage again in FY 2019. LADWP's direct debt ratio declined to 65.1% in FY 2019 from 68.7% in FY 2018, which was down from 69.3% in FY 2017. Moody's adjusted debt ratio, which adds Moody's calculated adjusted net pension liability to total debt outstanding, also declined to 100.8% from 113.3%. Owing to recent market performance, the adjusted net pension liability may rise next year, leading to potentially higher required contributions. We view LADWP as having moderate exposure to wildfire risk as LADWP's service territory is primarily urban with about 15% of its 473 square miles classified as Tier 2 according to the CPUC's Fire Threat Map fire map with a very limited 0.5% in Tier 3. Moody's views wildfire risk as an environmental risk caused by both natural and man-made forces. The risk of wildfires coupled with the state's strict interpretation of inverse condemnation could materially impact the utility long-term as the frequency and intensity of these fires increase, coupled with subsequent mudslides that often follow when heavy rains occur after a fire. One key mitigant to the wildfire environmental risk is LADWP's unfettered ability to effectively socialize any inverse condemnation costs across its customer base should additional funds be needed. This rate making structure provides additional and more certain support not available to the investor owned utilities facing the same inverse condemnation risk in the state. While the municipal ratemaking structure does provide greater certainty for cost recovery of inverse condemnation costs, it does effectively transfer risks typically borne by the insurance industry to the utility and their ratepayers. Moreover, given the size of the potential claims following a wildfire and the degree of frequency that they have occurred, the ability to seamlessly change customers' rates for inverse condemnation claims may become in question, particularly given the severity and size of the wildfire and its potential impact to customer rates. LADWP's wildfire risk management includes a multipronged approach that benefits from LA's urban service area that enables rapid response time from the fire department. In addition, LA exceeds the state's standards related to the spacing between its transmission lines and has implemented other fire mitigation programs including the replacement of the distribution power lines' cross bars with composite or steel material, as well as an active vegetation, brush and tree management program. LADWP maintains wildfire insurance coverage with a $190 million limit as well as a self-insurance fund with a $192.5 million, in addition to substantial property and excess liability insurance coverage. The wildfire insurance coverage has been sufficient to cover LADWP's exposure, but should insurance fall short or not pay timely, LADWP maintains strong on balance sheet liquidity and access to its undrawn external bank lines of credit as well. Finally, LADWP can raise its rates through its Energy Cost pass through rates within 90 days without City Council approval if LADWP needs emergency recovery of any unexpected high costs or to replenish any depleted liquidity that was used during a potential short-term shock. LADWP is currently in litigation related to the cause of the December 2017, 15,000+ acre Sylmar Creek Fire where LADWP's investigation concluded that LADWP's equipment did not cause or contribute to the fire ignition. In October 2019, the 745-acre Getty Fire resulted in 10 residences being destroyed and another 15 damaged. This fire began in LADWP's service territory from a tree branch from over 30 feet away landing on one of LADWP's powerlines due to high wind conditions. LADWP may be liable for damaged property but given the amount of property damaged before containment, we expect claims to be within LADWP's wildfire insurance coverage limit. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the risks associated with the uncertain magnitude of potential contingent liabilities related to inverse condemnation and wildfires that affect parts of LADWP's service territory. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING - An upgrade of LADWP's ratings is unlikely given the negative outlook. However, we could stabilize the outlook if the financial impact of the wildfires is largely mitigated through regulatory, legislative, or judicial action that we believe effectively mitigates the unknown risk to a higher level of certainty moving forward. - Significant and consistent improvement in financial metrics with fixed obligation charge coverage ratio exceeding 2.0x, coupled with a material deleveraging or reduced unfunded net pension liability. - Successful implementation of the power supply transformation plan to a predominantly renewable energy portfolio while remaining cost competitive and reliable. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING - Failure to pass legislation or enact regulatory measures to largely mitigate the impact of inverse condemnation risk exposure from wildfires on utilities is likely to put additional downward pressure on LADWP. - Material increase in direct leverage or unfunded adjusted net pension liability that weakens financial metrics on a sustained basis. - Higher than expected costs related to obtaining greater renewable resources; transitioning out of the 1,800 MW coal-fired Intermountain Power Project; or a burdensome General Fund transfer to the City. - Rates become externally regulated. LEGAL SECURITY The power system revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues of the power system. The bond covenants are relatively weak with a sum sufficient rate covenant and no debt service reserve requirement, while additional bonds can be issued if adjusted net income for 12 consecutive months in the preceding 18 months before the new debt is issued equals 1.25x the forecast maximum annual debt service including the new debt, subject to adjustments like the inclusion of already approved rate increases and expected new income from system expansions. While there is no indenture required reserves, LADWP maintains an unrestricted Debt Reduction Trust Fund that equaled $474.8 million as of June 30, 2019, as well as other significant liquidity sources included strong available cash on hand and a large amount of unused capacity under its bank lines of credit. USE OF PROCEEDS Proceeds of the fixed rate fully amortizing Power System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A, will be used to refund a portion of LADWP's outstanding Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds, 2001 Series B, Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds, 2002 Series A, Power System Revenue Bonds, 2010 Series B, and Power System Revenue Bonds, 2013 Series B, as well as pay the issuance costs. PROFILE LADWP is the nation's largest municipal electric utility that operates with self-regulated cost recovery. LADWP provides electric service to about four million residents in a 473 square mile service area, making it the third largest California electric utility in terms of customer demand. LADWP does not have dominant customers as its top 10 customers represent about 10% of total revenues. The utility has a major generation and transmission presence in the western region with net dependable generating capacity of 8,008 MW and ownership of 25% of the state's transmission assets. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



