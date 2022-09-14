Moody's assigns Aa2 to Lucas County, OH's GO bonds; MIG 1 assigned to BANs

New York, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 long-term rating to Lucas County, OH's $42.5 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Capital Facility Improvement Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's assigns short-term MIG 1 ratings to the county's $12.3 million Various Purpose Improvement Notes, Series 2022 General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes (Limited Tax Bonds) and $2 million Capital Facilities Improvement Notes, Series 2022 (Federally Taxable) General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes (Limited Tax Bonds). We maintain the county's Aa2 issuer rating along with the Aa2 ratings on the county's outstanding long-term general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. With the current offerings the county will have $138 million in long-term GOLT bonds and $14.3 million in short-term GOLT bond anticipation notes (BANs) outstanding.
The county's Aa2 issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the outstanding GOLT debt, including the new offerings, is considered limited tax based on the statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's broad tax base in northwestern Ohio (Aa1 stable), along with its healthy operating fund balance and liquidity. These credit strengths are balanced against the county's below average socioeconomic characteristics, and moderate leverage of outstanding debt and post-retirement benefit liabilities.
The lack of rating distinction between the county's Aa2 issuer and Aa2 long-term GOLT ratings is based on its full faith and credit pledged towards repayment of GOLT debt.
The MIG 1 short-term ratings reflect the underlying credit characteristics reflected in the county's long-term issuer rating, including its strong liquidity. Additionally factored is the county's history of market access which will enable it to roll both series of 2022 BANs prior to their one-year maturity dates. The county also has the authority to retire the BANs through the issuance of long-term GOLT bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Tax base expansion and diversification coupled with a strengthening of wealth and income profile (long-term ratings)
- Sustained growth in operating fund balance and liquidity (long-term ratings)
- Significant moderation of the county's leverage (long-term ratings)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Pronounced economic or tax base contraction, including prolonged periods of high unemployment or falling sales tax collections (long-term ratings)
- Significant increase in leverage of debt or unfunded retiree benefit liabilities (long-term ratings)
- Prolonged, significant operational imbalance that weakens financial reserves or liquidity (long-term and short-term ratings)
- Downgrade of long-term rating (short-term ratings)
LEGAL SECURITY
The county's outstanding GOLT bonds and notes are backed by Lucas County's full faith and credit and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes under the statutory 10-mill limitation for debt service payment. The county also has the authority to issue long term bonds to retire the notes at or prior to maturity.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds will be used to retire the county's outstanding Capital Facility Improvement Notes, Series 2021 prior to the notes' October 14, 2022 maturity date. The retiring notes were originally issued in 2020 to partially fund project costs to renovate the County's convention center and construct a new ballroom, which are now open.
Proceeds from the Various Purpose Improvement Notes, Series 2022 will be used to fund new water and sanitary sewer projects as well as to retire the county's outstanding Various Purpose Improvement Notes, Series 2021-2 maturing on October 14, 2022. The retiring notes were originally issued to finance utility projects.
Proceeds from the Capital Facility Improvement Notes, Series 2022 will be used to retire the county's outstanding Capital Facilities Improvement Notes, Series 2021 (Federally Taxable) maturing on October 14, 2022. The notes were originally issued to fund construction costs of the Huntington Arena.
PROFILE
Lucas County is located in northwestern Ohio along Lake Erie and encompasses the City of Toledo (A2 stable). It is currently the sixth largest county in the state by population. The county is governed by a three-member board of county commissioners, and has eight other elected administration officials. The county currently has approximately 2,900 full-time employees and provides a range of municipal services including public safety, public works, public health, child and family services and judicial services, among others. The county also owns and operates a water and wastewater system.
