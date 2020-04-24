Moody's assigns Aa2 to Lufkin, TX's GOLT bonds and COs

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Lufkin, TX's $5.3 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 and $5.2 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020. Moody's affirms the Aa2 rating on the city's issuer rating and outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Post-sale, the city will have approximately $46 million in GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the city's large and stable tax base supported by a regional economic center with large commercial presence, and a stable financial position with healthy reserves. The rating also considers the city's exposure to economically sensitive sales tax revenue, the largest general fund revenue source, which is projected to decline in the near-term. We expect the financial position to remain sound given some reduced expenditures and currently healthy reserves. Finally, the rating also reflects a manageable debt burden and moderately pension liability, resulting in above median fixed costs.

The lack of distinction between the city's Aa2 issuer and Aa2 GOLT ratings is based on sizeable headroom under the statutory limitation which allows for significant capacity to service bondholders. The current tax rate for the GOLT bonds is $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed values out of a total possible $25 with the attorney general's office not permitting more than $15 for debt. Comparing the maximum annual debt service to the allowable maximum levy, the city maintains headroom of 660%, not accounting any self-supporting obligations.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the City of Lufkin. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation refunding bonds and certificates of obligation are direct obligations of the city payable from the levy and collection of a direct and continuing ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the city.

The certificates of obligation are additionally secured by a limited pledge of $1,000 of the surplus revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The general obligation refunding bonds will refund a portion of the outstanding Tax and Waterworks and Sewer System (Limited Pledge) Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2010 and a portion of the General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2010 for net present value savings with no extension of final maturity.

The certificates of obligation will finance various capital improvements throughout the city.

PROFILE

The City of Lufkin is in Angelina County (Aa3) and is located at the intersection of U.S. Highways 69 and 59, approximately 120 miles northeast of Houston (Aa3 stable). The current population is estimated at 35,900.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant tax base expansion coupled with improved wealth and income levels

- Material decline in the debt burden and pension liability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Economic contraction leading to a material decline in assessed values and/or sales tax revenue

- Trend of declining reserves

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

