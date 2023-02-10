Moody's assigns Aa2 to MARTA's (GA) Sales Tax Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority GA's (MARTA) Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series 2023A (Green Bonds) and Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2023B (Green Bonds). Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on MARTA's outstanding sales tax revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

The Series 2023A bonds will have an estimated par amount of $200 million or up to $358 million, dependent upon the level of voluntary tender participation. The bonds are expected to price on March 8, 2023.

The 2023B bonds will have an estimated par amount of $113 million with an expected pricing date of May 10, 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the sales tax revenue bonds reflects MARTA's solid debt service coverage supported by a broad pledge of sales tax revenue generated from the high-growth City of Atlanta (Aa1 stable) and counties within the larger metropolitan area. Long-term growth in pledged revenues will continue to provide ample debt service coverage to accommodate future borrowing needs. Future parity borrowing is subject to a 2x additional bonds test. There is no debt service reserve fund. The bonds benefit from a trustee intercept of the pledged revenues, which partially insulate bondholders from enterprise operations. As an enterprise, very high liquidity will provide operating stability amid projected operating deficits. Ridership is recovering in line with transit trends nationally, though fare revenues contribute a relatively small share of overall system revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that pledged taxes will continue to provide ample coverage of debt service, even if the growth in sales tax revenue slows, and that competitive enterprise operating risks will remain modest given ample liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Evidence that capital plan can be funded alongside maintenance of high coverage

- Tighter legal protections to bondholders including debt service reserve fund and/or higher additional bonds test

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reversal of recent positive trends in pledged tax revenue that materially reduces coverage

- Additional exposure to variable rate debt or to market access risk - Major deterioration of system's financial operations and liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The sales tax revenue bonds are senior lien debt of MARTA payable from a 1% sales taxes and ad valorem taxes on motor vehicles (TAVT) levied on Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties as well as an additional 0.5% sales tax on the City of Atlanta. The State of Georgia collects all sales taxes in the state and first sends MARTA's taxes to the bond trustee for monthly debt service deposits before disbursing the remainder to MARTA. At no point does MARTA touch sales tax revenue before debt service is paid. The pledged TAVTs are collected by the counties and remitted directly to the trustee on a monthly basis. The bonds also feature an additional bonds test of 2.0 times and a lack of a debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023A bonds will refund portions of the Series 2020B and 2021D bonds, leading to interest savings from the conversion to tax-exempt from taxable obligations via a tender refunding. No change in principal maturities are expected.

The Series 2023B bonds will fund transit projects.

PROFILE

MARTA provides mass transit services in the Atlanta metropolitan area including heavy rail, bus, streetcar, and paratransit services. It is jointly governed with board members appointed by the State of Georgia, the City of Atlanta, Clayton County, DeKalb County and Fulton County with no single entity controlling a voting majority.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

