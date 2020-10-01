Moody's assigns Aa2 to Madison County, MS' $9.5 million Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020C; Affirms outstanding GOULT and lease ratings at Aa2

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to Madison County, MS' $9.5 million Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020C. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and lease appropriation ratings at Aa2.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906736545 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assignment of a Aa2 to Madison County's Series 2020C bonds and affirmation of the county's outstanding GOULT and lease appropriation ratings at Aa2 reflects the county's growing economy and tax base, strong median family incomes, healthy financial position, above-average debt and pension fixed costs, and moderate contingent liability risks. The absence of a distinction between the GOULT and lease ratings reflects the underlying credit quality of the county and the satisfactory security pledge of all legally available revenues to repay debt service including, without limitation, available amounts of the county's general fund.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Madison County. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Madison County changes, we will update our opinion at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to US local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material growth in taxable base
- Significant reduction in fixed costs
- Sustained financial position
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant addition of leverage without concomitant increase in property tax levy
- Increased general government financial pressures related to contingent liabilities
- Material deterioration of financial position
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2020C and outstanding GOULT pledges are secured by the county's unlimited ad valorem full faith and credit tax pledge. The lease appropriation rating is secured by all legally available revenues including, without limitation, available amounts of the county's general fund.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2020C proceeds will be used to finance certain capital projects for the county (courthouses, office buildings, jails, hospitals, nursing homes, health centers, and clinics), to continue the development of its industrial park, and the pay the costs of issuance.
PROFILE
Madison County is located immediately to the north of the City of Jackson (Baa3 negative), the state capital. The estimated 2018 population of the county was 103,498 people.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906736545 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
- Rating Solicitation
- Issuer Participation
- Participation: Access to Management
- Participation: Access to Internal Documents
- Disclosure to Rated Entity
- Endorsement
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jeffrey Garofano
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG Northeast
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael Wertz
Additional Contact
Regional PFG Northeast
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653