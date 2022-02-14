Moody's assigns Aa2 to Maryland Stadium Authority's lease revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the Maryland Stadium Authority's $59.5 million Hagerstown Multi-Use Sports and Events Facility Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. The transaction is scheduled to price February 24th and close on March 10th. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating is two notches off the state's Aaa rating to reflect the moderate legal structure of the lease payments that are subject to appropriation by the state legislature and the less essential nature of the sports and recreation project being financed.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the rating assigned to the lease revenue bonds derives from the outlook on the state's GO bonds. The outlook for Maryland's general obligation debt is stable. The state's proactive fiscal management enables it to make midcourse corrections and weather economic cycles. It has also taken often difficult actions to strengthen the foundations for long-term fiscal sustainability. Even so, growth in fixed costs for pensions, debt service and retiree health benefits will continue to be a challenge.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- The bonds are rated two notches off the state's Aaa rating, resulting in no likelihood of an upgrade for this less essential asset

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of Maryland's GO rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The lease revenue bonds have moderate legal structure requiring annual appropriation by the legislature.

Security for the Series 2022A bonds is provided by rental payments in an amount sufficient to pay debt service as it becomes due, payable by the state to the authority under the master lease agreement for the facility. Under the master lease, the state's obligation to make lease payments is absolute and unconditional, subject to appropriation, regardless of whether the facility is occupied or used for professional sports or any other purpose. While Maryland's General Assembly is not obligated to appropriate the funds, the governor has covenanted in the master lease to include lease payments in each annual budget and to use best efforts to obtain appropriation from the legislature. The authority has pledged to the trustee its interest in the lease payments, which are due semiannually on August 1 (interest) and February 1 (principal and interest). The leases will terminate 30 days after the bonds are fully paid.

If the state fails to appropriate, the master lease will terminate at the end of the fiscal year for which appropriations were authorized. If this were to occur, the authority or trustee would have the ability to terminate the agreement, seize the state's interest in the facility and lease it to another party. Under such circumstances the authority, holding the state liable, would have the right to appropriated rental and other payments.

Events of default under the lease include the failure of the state to make rental payments for reasons other than non-appropriation, failure to make other payments due under the lease, and failure to observe lease covenants and conditions. Upon the occurrence of an event of default, remedies available to the authority include declaring all rental payments for which appropriations have been made immediately due and payable.

Because the lease payments are subject to state appropriation and therefore not guaranteed, the strong credit fundamentals of the state of Maryland provide the basis for the rating.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bonds will be used primarily to pay for the acquisition, design, construction and related expenses of the Hagerstown Multi-Use Sports and Events Facility.

PROFILE

The Maryland Stadium Authority is an instrumentality of the State of Maryland. The Authority was created in 1986 to finance and direct the acquisition and construction of professional sports facilities in Maryland. Its responsibilities have expanded since that time to include other public facilities, including convention and conference centers and to oversee the Baltimore City Public Schools Construction and Revitalization Program, among other projects.

Maryland is located on the East Coast of the United States and has 3,190 miles of shoreline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Its population of 6 million people places it 19th among the 50 states. Its state gross domestic product is 15th largest. The state has above average wealth, with per capita personal income equal to 114.3% of the US level in 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

