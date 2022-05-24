Moody's assigns Aa2 to MassHousing's (MA) Housing Bonds 2022 Series A-1, A-2 & B (Sustainability Bonds); outlook stable

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency's (MassHousing) $24.5 million Housing Bonds, 2022 Series A-1 (Non-AMT) (Sustainability Bonds), $48.7 million Housing Bonds, 2022 Series A-2 (Non-AMT) (Sustainability Bonds) and $2 million Housing Bonds, 2022 Series B (Non-AMT) (Sustainability Bonds). Moody's also maintains the Aa2 underlying rating on all outstanding debt issued under the Housing Bond Resolution. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating assigned to the bonds reflects Moody's view of the program's very strong security, driven by strong portfolio performance and composition which is now approximately 62% FHA Risk Share Insured by number of loans, sound financial position as evidenced by a program asset to debt ratio of approximately 1.17x and skilled program management. All of these factors in combination are expected to enable this program to continue to strengthen over time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the program is stable based on strong financial position as well as the growing portion of insured and enhanced loans within the portfolio. We expect that the financial performance of the program and the strong portfolio characteristics will allow the program to remain financially strong going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued and substantial increase in the financial performance of the program evidenced by substantial increases in PADR and profitability along with continued use of insured/guaranteed loans

- Restrictions of program flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in foreclosures may erode program asset to debt ratio

- Frequent and substantial transfers of excess revenues from the program

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special revenue obligations of MassHousing, payable from and secured solely by a pledge of and lien upon moneys and investments held in all funds and accounts established by the Resolution. This includes all payments of principal and interest on the loans, all insurance proceeds and other recovery payments with respect thereto, and all moneys and securities in the funds and accounts created by or pursuant to the resolution. The Bonds are also payable from and secured by a pledge of and lien upon all income derived from Mortgage Loans and the mortgages securing such Mortgage Loans.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The New Series Bonds are being issued to provide permanent and bridge financing for certain multi-family residential developments selected by MassHousing, including, in the case of the Series B Bonds, by refinancing the outstanding MassHousing Direct Purchase Construction Loan Notes, 2021 Series A maturing August 1, 2022 (the "Refunded Note"), issued for such purposes. The developments to be financed from the proceeds of the New Series Bonds have received, or are expected to receive, approval from MassHousing in amounts sufficient to expend fully the Bond proceeds available for that purpose.

The 2022 Series A-1, A-2 & B Bonds are being designated by MassHousing as "Sustainability Bonds." MassHousing is issuing the New Series Bonds as Sustainability Bonds based on the intended use of proceeds of the New Series Bonds to finance Rental Development Mortgage Loans that are expected to provide affordable housing and are expected to include energy efficiency standards and features.

PROFILE

The New Series Bonds are authorized to be issued pursuant to Chapter 708 of the Acts of 1966 of The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as amended (the "Act"). The New Series Bonds will be issued under the Housing Bond Resolution adopted by MassHousing on December 10, 2002 (the "General Resolution"). The Series A Bonds will be issued under the 2022 Series A Housing Bond Series Resolution dated as of June 1, 2022 (the "Series A Series Resolution"). The Series B Bonds will be issued under the 2022 Series B Housing Bond Series Resolution dated as of June 1, 2022 (the "Series B Series Resolution" and, together with the Series A Series Resolution, the "Series Resolutions").

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Multifamily Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/354688. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

