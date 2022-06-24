Moody's assigns Aa2 to Massachusetts Port Authority's Revenue Bonds, Series 2022-A (AMT) (Green Bonds); outlook is stable

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Aa2 to the Massachusetts Port Authority's ("Massport") $124.7 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2022-A (AMT) (Green Bonds). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Aa2 on Massport's $2.1 billion outstanding revenue bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating is based on the strong fundamentals of the authority, with Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) as the key driver of this strength. The enplanement base remains among the most diversified in the US airport sector, with JetBlue holding the largest market share at 28.5% for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. The airport is also supported by Boston's strong and diversified economy anchored in high technology, biotechnology, healthcare and higher education. This combination of high origin and destination demand and diversity of carrier mix is one of the key credit strengths of the authority and we expect the demand for air service out of BOS to continue to recover.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, BOS saw above average passenger growth, with annual enplanements up 7.5%, 5.4% and 6% at fiscal 2017, fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019 respectively. Fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 enplanement levels were impacted by the pandemic and lagged sector average recovery trends, being 27.5% and 70.7% below fiscal 2019 levels, respectively. The nine months ended March 31, 2022 saw enplanements down 30% from the same period in fiscal 2019, which is in line with losses seen by other international gateways in the US.

Massport entered the pandemic in a strong financial position, with fiscal 2019 debt service coverage above 3.5x on a Moody's net revenue basis. Over the past couple of years, the authority took several actions to bolster its finances, including reduction in operating expenses, suspension or deferral of $1.4 billion of capital projects, taxable direct purchase transaction and revision of the commercial paper program which provided additional financial flexibility. These actions coupled with the application of federal relief grants resulted in maintenance of debt service coverage and liquidity at robust levels.

The airport is projecting the return of pre-pandemic passenger levels by fiscal 2025. We expect Massport to adapt its modular capital program or take further action to reduce expenses and restructure its debt profile if necessary. Debt service coverage, CPE and leverage levels are anticipated to remain under pressure for the next three to five years as the airport continues to recover.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is predicated on our view that enplanements will recover at a rate similar to other US international gateways maintaining still robust financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained enplanement growth, including the recovery and growth of international enplanements

- Maintenance of financial liquidity well above 600 days cash on hand - Completion of capital plan with better than currently forecasted financial metrics, including DSCRs and CPE

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Indications that Logan Airport's market position has experienced a negative fundamental shift due to coronavirus

- Sustained DSCRs below 2.0x on a Moody's net revenue calculated basis - Increases in airline CPE significantly above those in current forecast - Financial liquidity that falls below 250 days cash on hand - Increasing political pressure to support transportation initiatives that do not enhance Massport revenues

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022-A bonds are being issued under the 1978 Master Trust Agreement and are secured by a pledge of net revenues of the authority. Starting in fiscal 2020, the authority has been authorized to approve resolutions that designate specific PFC revenues as available funds, and to the extent approved by the FAA, such amounts would then be used to pay debt service on specific series of bonds. The Series 2022-A bonds benefit from a debt service reserve equal to maximum annual debt service within a pooled reserve which secures all of outstanding revenue bonds except Series 2020A and 2020B.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022-A bonds will be issued to (i) fund capital improvements, (ii) fund capitalized interest, (iii) to finance the debt service reserve requirements and (iv) to finance the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) owns, operates and manages Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Laurence G. Hanscom Field (BED), Worcester Regional Airport (ORH), and certain facilities in the Port of Boston, including Moran Terminal, Hoosac Pier (site of Constitution Center and Marina), Mystic Piers 1, 48, 49 and 50 and the Medford Street Terminal, all of which are located in Charlestown; Conley Terminal, the North Jetty and Fargo Street Terminals, the former Army Base (including Flynn Cruiseport Boston), the Boston Fish Pier, Commonwealth Pier (site of World Trade Center Boston) and a portion of Commonwealth Flats, all of which are located in South Boston; and the East Boston Piers and the Boston Marine Works, both located in East Boston. Logan Airport is the principal source of the authority's revenues, operating expenses and is the dominant factor in the determination of the authority's financial condition.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

