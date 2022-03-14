Moody's assigns Aa2 to Mayo Clinic's (MN) Ser. 2022; outlook stable

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to Mayo Clinic, MN's proposed $265.3 million Health Care Facilities Revenue Bonds (Mayo Clinic), Series 2022 to be issued by the City of Rochester, MN and $251.9 million Health Care Facilities Revenue Bonds (Mayo Clinic), Series 2022 to be issued by the Phoenix Industrial Development Authority, AZ. Bonds are expected to mature in 2052. At this time, we are affirming the Aa2 and Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings on Mayo Clinic's existing rated debt; the organization will have approximately $4.7 billion of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mayo Clinic's Aa2 reflects a number of fundamental strengths of the organization and our expectation that Mayo Clinic will continue leveraging its strong market position and patient demand to drive favorable financial results. Fundamental strengths include Mayo Clinic's reputation as one of the world's premier medical institutions; its flagship campus in Rochester, MN regularly receives top rankings across a number of specialties and regional campuses are similarly highly ranked. It's excellent clinical reputation is buttressed by a strong reputation for research; during the onset of the pandemic, Mayo Clinic was an early and leading provider of laboratory testing for Covid infections and has been a leader in developing and testing therapies to treat the disease. Patient demand is very high with most patients effectively self-referring to Mayo Clinic; the organization's reputation for diagnosing and treating complex conditions results in very high case mix and generally high reimbursement. These factors result in good financial performance and favorable leverage metrics. Mayo Clinic also raises significant philanthropy from grateful patients in support of operations and research and has substantial balance sheet reserves that generate investment returns to fund a variety of programs. We expect philanthropy to remain above average and to provide meaningful funding for future capital projects and research. Mayo Clinic has large capital plans and will make investments in a number of ventures over the next several years that will likely depress margins, but could provide significant returns in later years. Although the organization intends to regularly issue debt over the next several years, we expect leverage metrics will not materially weaken as growth initiatives take hold.

Affirmation of the VMIG 1 reflects the credit quality of the bank providing liquidity and the long term Aa2 rating on the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mayo Clinic will continue to leverage its excellent reputation and patient demand to continue generating favorable operating performance while maintaining strong balance sheet ratios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in liquidity metrics compared to similarly rated peers

- Considerable improvement in operating margins for a sustained period leading to materially stronger debt coverage ratios and liquidity metrics- For the VMIG 1 rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain positive Income from Operations, inclusive of investment returns used to fund research

- Notably thinner liquidity ratios; prolonged period of investments losses - Weaker debt coverage ratios - Inability to maintain pension funding at approximately current levels- For the VMIG 1 rating: downgrade of Mayo's long term rating or downgrade of the bank providing liquidity's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are an unsecured obligation of Mayo Clinic as obligor and guarantor, solely, and not that of any of the operating subsidiaries. We believe a Restricted Affiliate/Corporate Model obligation provides bondholders less protection than a joint and several obligation. There is a 1.1x rate covenant on privately placed debt, measured quarterly, based on the preceding 12 months.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance the Series 2012 bonds, provide reimbursement for prior capital and fund other capital expenditures. Mayo Clinic will also issue $200 million of private placement bonds and will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

PROFILE

Mayo is a large multi-site organization with academic medical centers in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida and a large network of community hospitals in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The system has a national and international draw for patients and engages in significant research and teaching activities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Steingart

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

