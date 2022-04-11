Moody's assigns Aa2 to Memphis, TN's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the City of Memphis, TN's $18.6 million General Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A and $206 million General Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Post-sale, the city will have roughly $1 billion in outstanding GOULT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the city's sizeable tax base that serves as a regional economic hub for an eight county tri-state MSA, and an improved financial position supported by an influx of federal and state funds. The rating also incorporates the city's below average resident income indices, high fixed costs and long term liabilities that will remain elevated given ongoing capital needs including upcoming investments in public safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's improved financial position will remain relatively stable, despite a budgeted draw on reserves for fiscal 2022, given solid growth in the local economy and recovery in major operating revenues. The outlook also incorporates the city's high fixed costs and long term liabilities that will remain elevated due to ongoing capital needs as well as investment in various initiatives, including public safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation in long term liabilities and total fixed costs

- Sustained maintenance and growth in available reserves and liquidity - Improvement in resident wealth and income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves and/or liquidity

- Weakening of the city's tax base and/or demographic profile - Material increase in long term liabilities, including continued leveraging of non ad valorem revenues and potential increase in pension liabilities - Inability to maintain structural balance or operations in line with growing operational costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A & B bonds are secured by the city's pledge of its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power as to all taxable property in the city to pay principal and interest on the bonds when due.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2022A bonds will refund a portion of the city's outstanding Series 2012A bonds for savings. The proceeds of the Series 2022B bonds will refund all or a portion of the city's outstanding Series 2014B and 2015C bonds for savings. Currently, net present value savings totaled for both Series 2022A & B is roughly $11 million.

PROFILE

The City of Memphis is located on the east bank of the Mississippi River in the southwest corner of the state of Tennessee. Encompassing a land area of approximately 315 square miles, the city serves as the economic center for an eight county tri-state MSA with an estimated population of 651,932 according to the American Community Survey.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tatiana Killen

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Coley Anderson

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

