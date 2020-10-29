Moody's assigns Aa2 to Mesa, AZ's 2020 GOs and Aa3 to the city's 2020 Excise Tax Bonds

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of Mesa, AZ's $22.1 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020 and $24.1 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's has also assigned a Aa3 rating to the city's $36.2 million Excise Tax Revenue Obligations, Series 2020. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on approximately $299 million in general obligation bonds outstanding. Moody's also maintains a Aa3 on the city's escrowed and defeased $49 million senior lien excise tax obligations and an A1 on approximately $16 million of the city's junior lien excise obligations. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 general obligation ratings reflects the city's large and growing tax base in the Phoenix (Aa1 negative) metropolitan area along with the city's below-average resident wealth and incomes. Mesa's financial position is strong despite its dependence on economically sensitive revenue, although the city's general operations continue to be supported by sizeable transfers from the City of Mesa Combined Utility Enterprise (Aa2 stable). The rating additionally reflects the city's elevated pension, other post-employment benefits and debt profile.

The Aa3 rating on the city's senior lien excise tax bonds reflects the economic strength of the city of Mesa, the broad nature of the pledge and the relatively weak legal structure supporting the obligations. The rating incorporates the exceptionally strong coverage levels and the revenue streams supporting the bonds have proven resilient through the coronavirus pandemic thus far. A recent tax rate increase further bolsters revenue, despite the revenue being a principle operating revenue of the city.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the general obligation rating reflects our expectation that the city's financial position will remain balanced over the outlook period given the strong performance of core revenue streams and management's demonstrated ability to make timely budgetary adjustments to maintain financial flexibility.

The stable outlook on the excise tax obligations reflects our belief that the revenue streams supporting the bonds will remain strong and continue to provide ample debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material expansion of tax base coupled with strengthening of local resident socioeconomic indicators (GO)

- Sustained improved of the city's financial position (GO)

- Improvement in the underlying economic conditions of the city, including increases in resident wealth measures (excise tax bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration of financial position (GO)

- Sharp tax base contraction (GO)

- Meaningful addition to debt or pension burdens (GO)

- Deterioration of the underlying economic conditions of the city (excise tax bonds)

- Deterioration of pledged revenue streams, weakening debt service coverage (excise tax bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation bonds are secured by the city's unlimited ad valorem tax pledge, the revenues of which are additionally secured by statute, a notable credit strength.

The city's excise tax obligations are secured by a pledge of the city's excise taxes, which includes sales tax on most taxable activities within the city, as well as the city's portion of state-shared revenues from state-levied sales taxes, incomes taxes, and vehicle license taxes. The current issuance is senior to the city's Series 2012 excise tax bonds, which are secured by the same stream of excise taxes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the GO Bonds, Series 2020 will be used primarily for street and public safety improvements, but also for various park and cultural projects across the city. The city's GO Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 will be used to refund the city's outstanding Series 2010 GO bonds for net present value savings.

Proceeds of the Excise Tax Obligation, Series 2020 will be used to create a new higher education building that will be owned by the city for the initial use of Arizona State University(Aa2 stable).

PROFILE

Mesa is located in southeast Maricopa County (Aaa stable) and is the third largest city in Arizona (Aa1 stable) with an estimated 2018 population of 501,137. The city operates under a charter form of government, with a mayor and six city councilmembers who appoint a city manager.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the excise tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

