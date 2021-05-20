Moody's assigns Aa2 to Mesquite, TX's Series 2021 GOLTs

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Mesquite, Texas' $15.7 million Combination Tax and Limited Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2021 and the city's $1.9 million Combination Tax and Limited Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Taxable Series 2021. Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 rating on the city's previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt and Certificates of Obligation. Post-sale, the city will have approximately $193.9 million of GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's large and growing tax base supported by ongoing commercial, retail and residential development which benefits from its proximity to the City of Dallas (A1 stable). The rating also reflects the city's consistent and policy driven financial performance which has resulted in stable though below median reserves. Also incorporated into the rating are the city's above average debt and pension liabilities which will continue to drive somewhat elevated fixed costs, particularly when incorporating the high tread water gap. The city is actively increasing pension contributions, and a growing property tax revenue stream should keep the liabilities and fixed costs affordable.

The lack of distinction between the city's Aa2 issuer and Aa2 GOLT and Certificates ratings is based on sizeable headroom under the statutory limitation which allows for significant capacity to service bond holders. The current tax rate for the GOLT bonds and Certificates is $2.11 per $1,000 of assessed values out of a total possible $25.00 with the attorney general's office not permitting more than $15.00 for debt. Comparing the maximum annual debt service to the allowable maximum levy, the city maintains headroom in excess of 500%.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Considerable growth in the tax base

-Strong operating performance enhancing reserve levels

-Moderation of debt and pension obligations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Contraction in the tax base

-Reduction in financial reserves or inability to continue growing liquidity levels

-Inability to improve pension contributions relative to tread water levels

-Material increase in debt, absent corresponding growth in full value and revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and certificates of obligations are secured by a direct annual ad valorem tax within the limits prescribed by law. The certificates additionally benefit from a pledge of surplus net revenues of the waterworks and sewer system, not to exceed $1,000.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2021 Certificates will be used to finance road and bridge improvements and renovations to various city buildings, including city hall, equipment services facilities, animal shelter facilities, composting facilities, and city fire stations. Proceeds from the Taxable Series 2021 Certificates will be used to finance municipal airport improvements.

PROFILE

The City of Mesquite is in Dallas County (Aaa stable), just east of the City of Dallas (A1 stable). The local economy is anchored by retail, distribution and manufacturing. The estimated population is 145,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brett Adelglass

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Valentina Gomez

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

