Moody's assigns Aa2 to Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, OH's sewer revenue bonds

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 rating to the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) of Greater Cincinnati, OH's $74.4 million Sewer System Refunding Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A. Moody's maintains a Aa2 on MSD's outstanding sewer revenue debt. Following the sale, MSD will have about $512 million in sewer revenue bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is Aa2 because the district provides essential sewer service to the economic center of southwest Ohio. The customer base is very large and diverse and includes all of Hamilton County (Aa2 stable) and the City of Cincinnati (Aa2 stable). The coronavirus pandemic has not materially impacted the district's credit. Revenue is projected to be down only slightly in fiscal 2020, debt service is solid and liquidity is strong, particularly after incorporating restricted surplus funds. While the county has unlimited authority to establish MSD user charges, it has not raised rates since 2015. While debt is manageable, the district has substantial capital improvements that it will undertake to complete Phase 2 of its Wet Water Improvement Plan (WWIP).

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable because financial metrics will likely remain sound given the district's track record of good budget management and progress toward addressing its outstanding consent decree.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Renewed growth in customer accounts and resident population within the utility's service territory

- Moderated debt burden coupled with fulfillment of consent decree requirements

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Weakening of the regional economic profile and/or growing concentration within the customer base

- Narrowed debt service coverage or liquidity

- Additional legal action that necessitates more aggressive leveraging of system assets for capital improvements

LEGAL SECURITY

The sewer revenue bonds are secured by net revenue of the district. The bonds benefit from a 1.25x rate covenant, which can fall to 1.1x if the bond reserve requirement is fully funded and MSD has a balance of more than 10% of aggregate outstanding principal in a trustee-held Surplus Account. The bond reserve fund requirement is set at the least of 10% of the aggregate original principal of all outstanding bonds, maximum annual debt service (MADS), or 125% of average annual debt service. The additional bonds test requires either that net revenues in the prior fiscal year provide 125% and 100% coverage of MADS, or forecasted net revenues in the approaching two years provide 130% and 105% coverage of MADS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2020 Series A bonds will refund the outstanding Series 2010 A and Series 2010 B sewer revenue bonds. The 2010 A and B bonds were originally issued to finance various capital improvements throughout MSD.

PROFILE

MSD is owned by Hamilton County and operated by the City of Cincinnati pursuant to a 1968 agreement that was indefinitely extended by a federal court in 2018. MSD serves substantially all of the villages and cities within the county, all of Cincinnati, substantially all the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County, and small portions of Butler, Clermont, and Warren Counties. It provides wastewater removal and treatment with over 225,000 residential, commercial, and industrial sewer connections. It maintains over 3,000 miles of sanitary and combined sewers, seven major wastewater treatment plants, two package treatment plants, 98 pump stations and 10 major pumping stations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

