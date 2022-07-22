Moody's assigns Aa2 to Michigan State Building Authority 2022 Revenue Bonds, Series I (Facilities Program); outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the approximately $150 million State of Michigan's 2022 Revenue Bonds, Series I (Facilities Program) issued through the Michigan State Building Authority (SBA). The bonds are expected to be priced on August 2. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the SBA's approximately $3 billion of outstanding lease bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating is a notch below the state's Aa1 issuer rating because of the need for annual legislative appropriation of funds for debt service. The bonds' credit strength is supported by the essential nature of the financed facilities (state or educational building projects), the broad availability of state operating revenue from which to make debt service payments, and strong legal features that enhance the likelihood that appropriations will be enacted allowing for full and timely payment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's stable outlook incorporates governance practices that make Michigan likely to respond rapidly to developing economic or fiscal challenges, and the fact that the state's economy, while still linked to the automobile manufacturing industry, has become increasingly diversified.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating

- Indications of decreased likelihood of timely appropriations for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

Under the SBA's master trust indenture, lease payments are pledged in aggregate, rather than allocated to specific bonds. SBA bondholders have a parity claim on state rental payments. Rental payments supporting SBA's bonds correspond to 173 leases, including those associated with the current bond offering. Most of the financed projects are higher education facilities; a few serve other essential state purposes such as state government buildings. Ownership of the financed facility ultimately reverts to the state, higher education institution or community college after the relevant lease has expired.

The governor is required by state law and by the bond documents to include SBA lease payments in the executive budget proposal. Although the legislature could theoretically decide not to appropriate such payments, the Michigan Supreme Court has issued an advisory opinion that doing so would be illegal, because the leases are contractual obligations. According to this opinion, the state is legally required to make the rental payments. If the legislature decided not to appropriate, bondholder remedies would still likely face legal questions.

Michigan leases are abatement leases, meaning lease payments could be disrupted for a property deemed unusable. Abatement risk is mitigated, however, through the required insurance of financed facilities, providing for both full replacement cost and three years of rental interruption insurance. No SBA leases have ever actually been abated, and the authority's bonds are backed by a debt-service reserve fund (containing about $37 million) that has never been drawn on.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will finance project expenses for certain state capital investments, some of which were previously financed by short-term notes that will be repaid with the bond proceeds. These projects include renovation and expansion of public college and university facilities, although the largest share of proceeds (about 64%) will be allocated to restoration and upgrades of the State Capitol, which was completed in 1879. Work on the capitol includes updates to mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire suppression and sewage systems as well as construction of a new, more secure visitor entrance hall and an event space for large groups and gatherings.

PROFILE

Michigan is the 10th-largest state ranked by population, which the US Census Bureau estimates was just over 10 million (or about 3% of the nation's total) in 2021. Its economy ranked 14th, at $568.4 billion (or 2.5% of the nation's total) in 2021, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. Michigan created the State Building Authority 58 years ago to construct or improve and to own, operate and maintain facilities for the state government, including for certain institutions of higher education.

