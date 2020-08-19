Moody's assigns Aa2 to Michigan State Department of Transportation's State Trunk Line Fund Bonds, Series 2020B; outlook stable

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to Michigan State Department of Transportation's $800 million State Trunk Line Fund Bonds, Series 2020B (Rebuilding Michigan Program). The offering is expected to be priced on August 26. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Michigan's State Trunk Line bonds benefit from strong coverage of debt service provided by a statutory allocation of motor fuels taxes and other road-use revenue that the State of Michigan (Aa1 stable) collects from drivers and which is constitutionally dedicated to transportation purposes. The state has shown the ability to raise taxes and fees charged for road use in recent years, helping improve infrastructure funding capacity and offset stagnant motor-fuel use trends. Such actions also underscore that the risk of legislative actions that would reduce the program's statutory allocation of funds is comparatively low. Available revenue provides ample coverage of debt service, although this will decline with new issuance to meet infrastructure investment needs and because of the current recession.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Michigan's State Trunk Line bonds are not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus, in view of the strong coverage of debt service and limits on additional leverage. The longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the bonds changes, we will update the rating or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook recognizes the program's strong debt service coverage combined with the state's ability to increase revenue to offset the effects of slowing or diminishing motor fuel sales, as well as statutory and policy provisions that limit leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Strengthening of the state's credit position

- Adoption of strong (covenant-based) limits on leverage

- Implementation of covenants to maintain minimum debt service coverage levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of state's credit profile

- Statutory changes that reduce pledged revenue allocations or leverage limits

- Significant declines in coverage caused by technological, economic or other developments

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by statutorily allocated revenue of the State Trunk Line Fund. The fund, created under legislation passed in 1951, receives revenue primarily from highway-use charges: per-gallon motor fuel taxes as well as driving fees (for vehicle registrations or titles, for example). This revenue is restricted by the state constitution to transportation purposes. The enabling law (Act 51) provides for a first lien on, and a continuing appropriation for payment from, this revenue for the bonds' debt service.

Under Act 51, new Trunk Line bonds can only be issued if the State Trunk Line Fund's receipts in the most recent fiscal year are at least two times the total annual debt service that would result in any future year, taking account of the new bonds. MDOT as a matter of policy maintains an ABT requiring four times coverage of debt service.

Available revenue in the year ending September 30 is projected to fall 7.3% compared with fiscal 2019. This would reflect a 12.5% drop in motor fuel tax collections caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but a decline of only 2% in motor vehicle registration fee revenue. Statutorily allocated revenue is projected to decline 7.5%, to $861.8 million. This would still provide ample coverage (5.45 times) of projected maximum annual debt service including Series 2020B. Including additional fiscal 2020 transportation revenue available for debt service of $125.7 million, coverage of maximum annual debt service would be 6.2 times.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance critical highway and bridge projects under the Governor Gretchen Whitmer's $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan initiative. The rest of the bonds expected under this program will be issued during the next four years.

PROFILE

The Michigan Department of Transportation is an agency of the State of Michigan. It oversees transportation assets in the state, including the 9,644 miles that constitute the Trunk Line (made up of Interstates, US routes and Michigan routes). MDOT also manages the state's three transportation bond programs. It is governed by the State Transportation Commission, whose six members are appointed by the governor to staggered terms.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

