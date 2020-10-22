Moody's assigns Aa2 to Michigan State Housing Dev. Auth.'s Single-Family Mortgage Rev. Bonds 2020 Series C and D; outlook stable

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 rating to the proposed $184,280,000 of Michigan State Housing Development Authority's (MSHDA) Single-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series C (Non-AMT) and $93,060,000 of Single-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series D (Federally Taxable) (collectively, the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be issued under the General Resolution adopted December 17, 1987 (Resolution), as amended and supplemented. Additionally, Moody's maintains Aa2 rating on all parity debt issued and outstanding under the Resolution. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the program's favorable financial position that is characterized by a relatively high Moody's adjusted asset-to-debt ratio of about 111%, as of 6/30/2019, and sufficient liquidity to meet immediate obligations. This is further enhanced by the pledge of multiple sources of debt payments, and the oversight of a capable and active management team. Offsetting these strengths are margins that have improved but remain below sector medians. Additionally, we expect the Coronavirus outbreak and related executive orders and legislative actions, such as mortgage loan forbearance arrangements, to pressure margins for the duration of the pandemic. Management indicates that it has granted forbearance approvals for 1,918 loans (9.17% of loan portfolio), as of September 17, 2020. The share of granted forbearance, though, remains manageable, especially given that not all of them will end up in foreclosure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the program's substantial financial resources and our expectation that management will maintain key credit metrics in line with assigned the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significant growth in program asset-to-debt ratio coupled with sustained increases in margins and decline in the share of variable rate debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A material deterioration of program asset-to-debt ratio; a significant erosion of margins; an increase in the loan portfolio risk, including introduction of loans with weaker terms; or weakened MSHDA's overall credit quality.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are payable from all the revenues and assets pledged under the Resolution, including loan repayments and prepayments, the Capital Reserve Fund and the Capital Reserve Capital Account. The Bonds are further secured by the general obligation of MSHDA (not rated by Moody's) and the moral obligation of the State of Michigan (rated Aa1 stable) to replenish the Capital Reserve Capital Account, if needed. The Capital Reserve Capital Account, which is pledged to all MSHDA bonds, has an estimated market value of about $105 million, as of 12/31/2019.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Bonds will be issued for the purposes of (i) financing the acquisition of new single-family mortgage loans and down payment assistance loans, (ii) making a deposit to the Capital Reserve Fund, and (iii) at the discretion of MSHDA, financing the costs of issuance of the Bonds. Additionally, MSHDA is expected to satisfy the increase in the Capital Reserve Requirement to $87,611,047 in connection with the issuance of the Bonds by depositing a portion of the Bonds proceeds and other available moneys into the Capital Reserve Fund.

PROFILE

MSHDA was created in 1966 and became part of the Michigan Department of Talent and Economic Development in 2014. The Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds is MSHDA's active single family financing program. The Bonds are issued under the Resolution and are secured equally by all of the mortgage loans. The Bonds proceeds are used to finance affordable housing to low and moderate income persons in the State of Michigan. As of June 30, 2020, MSHDA had roughly $1.83 billion of pledged mortgage loans under the Resolution.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Omar Ouzidane

Lead Analyst

Housing

Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

