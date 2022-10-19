Moody's assigns Aa2 to Michigan State Housing Dev. Auth.'s Single-Family Mortgage Rev. Bonds, 2022 Series D and E-1&2; outlook stable

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 rating to the proposed $268,190,000 Michigan State Housing Development Authority's (MSHDA) Single-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series D (Non-AMT), $20,000,000 of Single-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series E-1 (Non-AMT) (Floating Rate) and $50,000,000 of Single-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series E-2 (Non-AMT) (Floating Rate) (collectively, the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be issued under the General Resolution adopted December 17, 1987 (Resolution), as amended and supplemented. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on all parity debt issued and outstanding under the Resolution. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the Resolution's favorable financial position, evidenced by a relatively healthy asset-to-debt ratio (Moody's calculated) of about 113.8% and improved margins (Net Interest Revenue as % Gross Interest Revenue) of about 28%, as of 6/30/2021. The rating is further supported by sufficient liquidity to meet immediate obligations, the pledge of multiple sources of debt payments, including a reserve fund that is backed by the moral obligation of the State of Michigan (Aa1, stable), and the oversight of a capable and active management team.

Similar to other HFAs, the loan portfolio pledged under the Resolution has been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic; however, stress case loan loss calculations demonstrate that the Resolution has enough financial capacity to absorb any losses resulting from higher foreclosure rates. Additionally, approximately 61% of the loan portfolio carry strong federal government insurance, serving as a buffer against loan losses.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the Resolution's sufficient financial resources, fairly stable key metrics, and accelerated loan origination despite a challenging economic environment. We anticipate high interest rates to boost earnings on investments and to slow the pace of refinancing, providing mortgage income for a long period of time. Additionally, we anticipate existing loan portfolio performance to benefit from borrowers' high equity in their home, incentivizing them to stay current on their mortgage payment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significant growth in program asset-to-debt ratio coupled with sustained healthy margins, meaningful loan portfolio improvement and maintenance of a manageable level of variable rate debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A material deterioration of program asset-to-debt ratio; a significant erosion of margins; an increase in the loan portfolio risk, including introduction of loans with weaker terms; or weakened MSHDA's overall credit quality.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are payable from all the revenues and assets pledged under the Resolution, including loan repayments and prepayments, the Capital Reserve Fund and the Capital Reserve Capital Account. The Bonds are further secured by the general obligation of MSHDA (not rated by Moody's) and by the moral obligation of the State of Michigan to replenish the Capital Reserve Capital Account, a separate reserve that is pledged to all of MSHDA's bonds (except conduit bonds). The Capital Reserve Capital Account market value totaled about $106.8 million, as of June 30, 2021.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Bonds will be issued for the purposes of (i) financing the acquisition of new single-family mortgage loans and down payment assistance loans, (ii) refund certain previously issued floating rate notes, and (iii) making a deposit to the Capital Reserve Fund, if needed.

PROFILE

MSHDA was created in 1966 and became part of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity in 2019. The Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds is MSHDA's active single family financing program. The Bonds are issued under the Resolution and are secured equally by all of the mortgage loans. The Bonds proceeds are used to finance affordable housing to low and moderate income persons in the State of Michigan. As of June 30, 2021, MSHDA had approximately $1.93 billion of bonds and $1.87 billion of pledged mortgage loans outstanding under the Resolution.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Omar Ouzidane

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

