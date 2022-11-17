Moody's assigns Aa2 to Michigan State Trunk Line Fund's Series 2022 bonds; outlook stable

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the Michigan State Department of Transportation's issuance of $1.9 billion of State Trunk Line Fund bonds, Series 2022 (Rebuilding Michigan Program). The bonds, which are expected to be priced in the last week of November, represent the final issuance under the $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan initiative. The rating on the outstanding $1.7 billion of Trunk Line bonds has been affirmed. The outlook is stable.

RATING RATIONALE

The statutory allocation of motor fuels and registration taxes pledged to Michigan's State Trunk Line bonds will provide strong coverage of debt service - even after the significant increase in leverage from the current borrowing. The pledged taxes are constitutionally dedicated to transportation purposes, but allocated by statute. The State of Michigan (Aa1 stable) has shown the ability to raise taxes and fees charged for road use in recent years, helping improve infrastructure funding capacity and offsetting stagnant motor-fuel use trends. Available revenue provides ample debt service coverage to accommodate not only the large increase in debt from the Rebuilding Michigan program, but also adoption of more fuel-efficient and battery-powered vehicles, and potential revenue declines resulting from economic conditions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook recognizes the program's strong debt service coverage, combined with the state's ability to increase revenue to offset the effects of slowing or diminishing motor fuel sales, as well as statutory and policy provisions that limit leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating - Adoption of strong (covenant-based) limits on leverage - Implementation of covenants to maintain minimum debt service coverage levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of state's issuer rating - Statutory changes that significantly reduce pledged revenue allocations or leverage limits - Extended declines in coverage caused by technological, economic or other developments

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by statutorily allocated revenue of the State Trunk Line Fund. The fund, created under legislation passed in 1951, receives revenue primarily from highway-use charges: motor fuel taxes as well as driving-related fees (those assessed for vehicle registrations or titles, for example). This revenue is restricted by the state constitution to transportation purposes. The enabling law (Act 51) provides for a first lien on, and a continuing appropriation for payment from, Trunk Line fund revenue for the bonds' debt service. Under Act 51, new Trunk Line bonds can only be issued if the State Trunk Line Fund's constitutionally restricted receipts in the most recent fiscal year are at least two times the total annual debt service that would result in any future year, taking account of the new bonds. Michigan's DOT as a matter of policy maintains an additional bonds test requiring four times coverage of debt service. USE OF PROCEEDS The bonds represent the last debt issuance for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan, aimed at rebuilding state highways and bridges and restoring 90% of the trunk line system's pavement to a "good or fair" condition and repairing major segments of highly traveled interstates, among other things. The program encompasses dozens of road and bridge restoration projects. An example, and one of the largest single remaining projects, is the $269 million rebuilding of 12 miles of I-96 in Oakland County.

PROFILE

The Michigan Department of Transportation is an agency of the State of Michigan. It oversees transportation assets in the state, including the 9,644 miles that constitute the Trunk Line (made up of Interstates, US routes and Michigan routes). MDOT also manages the state's three transportation bond programs. It is governed by the State Transportation Commission, whose six members are appointed by the governor to staggered terms. Michigan ranks 14th among states based on its 2021 current-dollar GDP of $572 billion. The state ranks 10th based on population, with an estimated 10.55 million residents as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

