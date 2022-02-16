Moody's assigns Aa2 to Michigan Strategic Fund's refunding of Cadillac Place Office Building Project bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the Michigan Strategic Fund's planned issuance of about $83 million of Limited Obligation Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 (State of Michigan Cadillac Place Office Building Project) (Federally Taxable). Subject to approval by the Michigan Strategic Fund's board of directors, the bonds are expected to be priced on March 2. Moody's maintains a Aa2 on the state's comparable subject-to-appropriation debt, including outstanding bonds issued by the Michigan Strategic Fund. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating, a notch below the state's general obligation rating, factors in the need for annual appropriation of debt service by the state legislature. The credit is supported by the high essentiality of the financed facility, a landmarked state office building in Detroit that previously served as the headquarters of General Motors. It is also supported by a moderate legal framework, which mostly speaks to the subject-to-appropriation payment structure. The state's fiscal year starts October 1, and the first payment covered by each fiscal year's budget falls on April 15, allowing ample time for delayed budget adoption. Payments due October 15 are covered by prior fiscal year appropriations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the state of Michigan and its subject-to-appropriation bonds incorporates governance practices that make the state likely to respond rapidly to developing economic or fiscal downturns. It is also supported by the fact that the state's economy, while still linked to the automobile manufacturing industry, has become increasingly diversified.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the state's general obligation rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the state's general obligation rating

- Indications of decreased likelihood of timely appropriations for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds will be derived from Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget lease payments to the Michigan Strategic Fund. The lease corresponding to the current issue will be the same as the lease for the outstanding Cadillac Place bonds, but with a few modifications. The lease will take effect on delivery of the new bonds and will remain in force until final payment on the bonds is made. The lease would terminate in the unlikely event that the state fails to appropriate funds for payment. The lease will allow the state to acquire title to the facility by prepaying in an amount sufficient to discharge the debt. The lease requires rental payments in advance, on the first day of each month.

The Michigan Strategic Fund pledges to use base rentals only to pay debt service on the bonds. The lease requires the state to provide insurance for the facility including for damage, up to replacement value, liability coverage, and for loss of rental in an amount equal to at least 150% of the following year's base rental payments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will refund all of the outstanding bonds that previously financed the Cadillac Place Office Building project. The prior bonds, originally issued in 2011, have been subject to optional redemption since October 15, 2021. The refinancing will allow a shortening of the associated loan, bringing the final maturity payment to 2030 from 2031.

PROFILE

The Michigan Strategic Fund is a state agency created under a 1984 law that provides financing in both the public and private sectors for various purposes, including business, industry, agriculture and forestry, all with the objective of creating or preserving jobs in the state. The board of directors includes the State Treasurer and three other state officials and six representatives of the state's business community. Michigan ranks as the 10th-largest state by population, with 10,007,331 residents, according to the 2020 US Census. Based on 2020 current-dollar GDP of $515 billion, the state's economy ranked 14th.

