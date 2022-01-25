Moody's assigns Aa2 to Milford Exempted Village School District, OH's GO bonds

New York, January 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Milford Exempted Village School District, OH's $49.9 million School Improvement Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022 (Non-Bank Qualified). Moody's also maintained the district's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 ratings assigned to previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale of the current offering, the district will have a total of $97.5 million in outstanding GOULT bonded debt, all of which is Moody's rated.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's strong operating fund balance and liquidity. The district has sound economic fundamentals including above-average resident incomes, positive tax base valuation trends, and stable student enrollment. These credit strengths help to balance the district's exposure to two underfunded state cost-sharing pension plans along with its moderate debt burden, the latter of which is set to rise following voter authorization of additional debt to finance a new middle school.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the issuer rating based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Further strengthening of economic fundamentals

- Material moderation of long term leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Pronounced weakening of economic fundamentals including material decreases to student enrollment

- Sustained narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity

- Significant increases to long term leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's bonds, including the Series 2022 bonds, are general obligations of the district supported by its full faith and credit and pledge and authority to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds, along with co-funding from the Ohio Facilities Construction Committee (OFCC), will finance the construction of a new 6-8 grade middle school. The bonds authorized by district voters at a November 2021 election.

PROFILE

Milford Exempted Village School District is located within Clermont County (Aa1) about 15 miles east of downtown Cincinnati. The district serves the City of Milford, as well as portions of the townships of Miami (Aa2) and Union (Aa2), and has an estimated population of roughly 43,000 residents. The district is governed by an elected five-member board of education, and currently operates nine school facilities providing pre-K through 12th grade education to roughly 6,500 students for the 2021-2022 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

