Moody's assigns Aa2 to Mississippi's GO Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and 2020B; outlook stable

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the State of Mississippi's $397.7 million Taxable General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $37.6 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mississippi's general obligation rating reflects historically stable revenue and strong financial controls that led to healthy fund balances and renewed contributions to the rainy day fund prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The profile also incorporates low income levels, elevated debt levels, rising pension costs and a traditionally stable but low-growth economy.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Mississippi. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Mississippi changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The state's stable outlook is supported by the expected continuance of conservative fiscal management, which will enable the state to weather the current economic downturn, while limiting the growth of already elevated debt levels. The rating also incorporates an expectation of a stabilization of revenue and economic trends and a resumption of deposits to the rainy day fund after the immediate crisis passes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Growth in state wealth levels reflecting a sustained progress trending to national average
- Sustained increase in fund balance
- Substantial decrease in debt and pension liabilities
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Depletion of financial reserves
- Economic underperformance
- Persistent growth in retiree benefit liabilities
LEGAL SECURITY
Mississippi's general obligation bonds are secured by a pledge of the state's full faith and credit. If funds appropriated by the legislature are insufficient for debt service, the treasurer shall fill any deficiency with other, non-appropriated funds in the state treasury.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The proceeds of General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and Series 2020B will be used to advance refund general obligation bonds and pay the termination fees for swap agreements associated with certain refunded bonds.
PROFILE
Mississippi is the 34th-largest state, with a population of 3.0 million, and the 32nd-largest in area. With a nominal GDP of $114.8 billion in 2019, it had the 37th-largest economy in the country. Per-capita income was just 69.5% of the US level, the lowest level of any state.
