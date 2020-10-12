Moody's assigns Aa2 to Montana Facility Finance Authority's Series 2020B Master Loan Program Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Montana Facility Finance Authority's $20 million Health Care Facilities Revenue Bonds (Master Loan Program - Montana Children's Home and Hospital Project), Series 2020B. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating is based on an irrevocable pledge by the Montana Board of Investments (the Board) to make loans on behalf of the Montana Facility Finance Authority (MFFA) to the bond trustee if amounts in the reserve fund should be insufficient. The Board's obligation reflects a strong legal structure, which includes notification to the Board by the trustee five days prior to any interest payment date. The Aa2 rating is notched once off the State of Montana's general obligation rating (Aa1 stable) given that the Board is an integral arm of the state, but has a smaller available pool of resources than the state and no taxing authority. The Aa2 rating also reflects the Board's long track record of conservatively managing investments of ample available fund balances compared to outstanding obligations.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the MFFA Master Loan Program bonds. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the MFFA Master Loan Program bonds changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the Board's conservative policies and sound management of funds under its responsibility, including substantial liquid balances in the Treasurer's Fund and the Coal Severance Tax Trust Fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- An upgrade of the State of Montana's general obligation rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Major erosion of funds available to the Board to cure reserve fund deficiencies

- Substantial increase in the Board's debt exposure

- Shift away from the Board's conservative management of available funds

- A downgrade of the State of Montana's general obligation rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The MFFA Act Bonds (Master Loan Program) are ultimately secured by the Board's irrevocable pledge to make loans on behalf of MFFA to the bond trustee in an amount necessary to cure any Reserve Fund Deficiency, based on a Capital Reserve Account Agreement between MFFA and the Board. Upon receipt of a loan request by MFFA or the trustee, the Board's obligation to make the loan is unconditional, and shall not be excused or limited by the MFFA's default under the agreement, the indenture, or any bonds. The Board's obligation reflects a strong legal structure, which includes notification to the Board by the trustee five days prior to any interest payment date.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020B bonds will be loaned by MFFA to the Montana Children's Home and Hospital, a Montana nonprofit doing business as Shodair Children's Hospital. The loan will be used to finance or reimburse the hospital for costs related to a replacement hospital facility and renovation of existing facilities in the City of Helena, Montana. A portion of the proceeds from the Series 2020B bonds will also be used to make a deposit to the 2020B reserve fund.

PROFILE

The Montana Facility Finance Authority was established in 1983 and has the statutory power to issue revenue bonds for the purpose of providing financing for the acquisition, construction and installation of certain eligible health facilities. The Authority consists of seven members appointed by the governor. The Montana Board of Investments is responsible for the investment of public funds and the administration of various business and local government financing programs. The Board has sole authority to invest state funds, has no taxing power, and consists of nine members appointed by the governor.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pisei Chea

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Kenneth Kurtz

Additional Contact

