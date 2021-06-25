Moody's assigns Aa2 to Murrieta Valley USD, CA's Election of 2014, Series 2021 and 2021 Refunding GOs

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to Murrieta Valley Unified School District, CA's General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2014, Series 2021 (Federally Taxable) and 2021 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The expected issue sizes are $12 million and $45 million respectively. We maintain Aa2 ratings on the outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and a Aa3 issuer rating on the district, which reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the current offering, the district will have about $222 million outstanding GOULT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy and growing local economy with above-average income and wealth. The rating also incorporates a sound financial position, supported by healthy reserves, growing enrollment and relatively affordable fixed costs. Similar to many school districts, the coronavirus pandemic drove an unusual 2.2% decline in enrollment for fiscal 2021, due to fewer enrolled kindergarten and lower grade students who are likely to return next year. Nonetheless, the district's allocation of over $61 million federal and state one-time coronavirus relief funding and the state's decision to hold districts harmless for enrollment losses in fiscal 2021 and 2022 serve to significantly mitigate risk relating to near term enrollment declines. The rating also reflects moderately elevated leverage that is expected to remain above average.

The Aa2 rating on the GO bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in long-term liabilities

- Significant and sustained growth in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities or fixed costs

- Material decline in fund balance or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Riverside County (Aa3 stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Election of 2014, Series 2021 GOs will be used to finance school facilities improvement projects, including additional classrooms and renovations at Murrieta Elementary, districtwide maintenance and the purchase of new technology devices. The 2021 Refunding GOs will advance refund portions of the district's outstanding 2012 GO Refunding Bonds, 2013 GO Refunding Bonds and Election of 2014 GO Bonds, Series 2015 for interest savings.

PROFILE

The district is located in Riverside County and provides K-12 public education within a 129 square mile service area including most of the City of Murrieta, a small portion of the City of Temecula and unincorporated areas of the county. The district currently operates 11 elementary schools, 4 middle schools, 3 comprehensive high schools and one alternate education school, with an enrollment of 22,950 for fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

