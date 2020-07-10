Moody's assigns Aa2 to NJ Housing & Mortgage Fin. Agency, Single Fam. Housing Rev. Bonds, 2020 Ser. EFG; outlook stable

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating in connection with the proposed New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency's approximately $250 million Single Family Housing Revenue Bonds, (HRB) 2020 Series E (Non-AMT), $45 million 2020 Series F (AMT) and $65 million 2020 Series G (Federally Taxable). We are also upgrading the ratings on all outstanding long term fixed rate bonds to Aa2 from Aa3. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa2 from Aa3 is based on the HRB program's strong financial position and the improvement in the program's loan portfolio characteristics and performance. The rating also reflects the program's refunding of all variable rate debt, which improves its credit profile. All bonds are now fixed rate. There is also a demonstrated track record of Agency support, including its contributions to the program of $5 million in 2020 and $30 million in 2018.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action as we do not see any material immediate credit risk for the program. We have incorporated in our analysis various stress tests reflecting very high foreclosure and forbearance levels and the program financial position is able to absorb it. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook has been revised to stable from positive. The program's strong financial position and improved loan characteristics will help mitigate risk, including the expected weakening in the loan portfolio performance, from the challenging operating environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A significant further decline in the level of loans that are seriously delinquent and in foreclosure along with lower loan losses and the maintenance of the Program's strong financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A substantial decline in program financial strength or substantial increase in seriously delinquent loans and loan losses or substantial increase in the percentage of variable rate debt.

LEGAL SECURITY

The HRB are special, limited obligations of the Agency payable solely out of revenues derived from loans and certain other funds and accounts held by the Trustee under the related bond resolution. The Agency has no taxing power.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2020 Series E, F and G bonds will be used to refund all or a portion of the Agency's Single-Family Home Mortgage Bond Resolution outstanding bonds and to purchase newly originated mortgage loans.

PROFILE

The Agency was created in 1984 as an advocate for the production, financing and improvement of multifamily and single family housing across the state of New Jersey. The HRB Program was opened in 2003.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacqueline McFadyen

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

