Moody's assigns Aa2 to NYC Educational Construction Fund Revenue Bonds 2020 Series A; outlook stable

New York, February 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the New York City Educational Construction Fund's $127.1 million Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A. The bonds are expected to price the week of March 9. The outlook is stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The Aa2 rating reflects a one-notch distinction from the city's general obligation rating (Aa1 stable) based on the city's obligation to make lease payments in amounts sufficient to pay debt service when due, subject to appropriation, the essential nature of the school projects financed with the bonds, and the moderate legal structure that, in addition to the need for appropriation, includes the ability of ECF to initiate a mechanism to intercept appropriations of education aid from the State of New York (Aa1 stable) if necessary should the city not appropriate sufficient amounts to replenish the debt service reserve fund. RATING OUTLOOK The outlook reflects the city's stable outlook. The city's institutionalized budgetary controls and early recognition of future budget pressure help it maintain a balanced financial position and weather economic downturns. The city's economy continues to diversify, becoming less reliant on a volatile financial services sector, and its finances will benefit. Pension funding practices are strong but retiree health care liabilities are a challenge that will require ongoing economic growth to remain affordable. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE -An upgrade of New York City's general obligation bond rating FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE -A downgrade of the city's general obligation rating -Failure by the city to appropriate funds for debt service or to restore the debt service reserve LEGAL SECURITY The New York City Educational Construction Fund provides capital financing for the city's Department of Education that, pursuant to state statute, helps to finance the construction of the school portion of combined occupancy facilities on city-owned land. The projects include private development (both commercial and residential space) and the school facilities. Since its establishment in 1966, ECF has financed 16 combined occupancy facility projects. Pursuant to a lease between the city and ECF, the city is obligated to make rental payments for the school portion of the combined facilities in amounts equal to principal and interest on the bonds, subject to appropriation. ECF also receives lease payments, including tax equivalency payments, from the private developers for the non-school portion of the project, and uses them to pay debt service. Those developer payments alone provided 1.6x coverage of maximum annual debt service on outstanding ECF bonds in fiscal 2019. The lease requires the city to make its rental payments at least 20 days before a scheduled debt service payment date (October 1 and April 1). In the event that sufficient rental payments are not on hand at least three days prior to a debt service payment date, the bond resolution instructs the trustee to draw on a debt service reserve fund, which is maintained in an amount equal to maximum annual debt service. State statute and the resolution require the chairman of ECF annually by February 15 to notify the city Department of Education, the mayor, and the head of the city's Office of Management and Budget of any amount required to replenish the fund. If the debt service reserve has not been replenished by August 1, ECF is required to notify the state comptroller, who is then required to withhold the amount needed to restore the fund from the city's next payment of state education aid. Any amounts withheld are required to be deposited into the debt service reserve. The state makes large education aid payments in September and March of each year, which provides sufficient timing to restore the reserve fund by the October payment if it was drawn down in full; the city received approximately $11 billion in state education aid in fiscal 2019. Several other programs through which the city sells bonds have parity claims on state education aid (this includes portions of general obligation bonds, Transitional Finance Authority bonds, and State of New York Municipal Bond Bank Agency bonds). The fiscal 2019 debt service on such bonds with parity state education aid claims is approximately $2.6 billion; based on that amount, state aid provides an ample 4.3 times coverage. USE OF PROCEEDS Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance the school portion of a combined occupancy project in downtown Brooklyn that will include a new high school and lower school, and residential, office and retail space. PROFILE The New York City Educational Construction Fund is a public benefit corporation of the state created in 1966 to help facilitate construction of school buildings, including through the issuance of bonds. There are $218 million of ECF bonds outstanding. Its board consists of the chancellor of the New York City public school system and two other members appointed by the mayor. New York City, the largest city in the United States, is large and diverse, with a population of 8.4 million people and above average wealth levels: personal income per capita is 141% of the US level. The size and scope of the city's operations are broader than most local governments: in addition to the city government, New York City is five counties and the nation's largest public school system, with 1.1 million students. New York City's GDP is larger than all but four states. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Nicholas Samuels
Lead Analyst
State Ratings
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marcia Van Wagner
Additional Contact
State Ratings
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marcia Van Wagner

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

