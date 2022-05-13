Moody's assigns Aa2 to NYC's GO Fiscal 2022 Series D, Subseries D-1 & D-2; outlook stable

New York, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of New York's $950 million General Obligation Bonds, Fiscal 2022 Series D, Subseries D-1 (Tax Exempt) and $130 million General Obligation Bonds, Fiscal 2022 Series D, Subseries D-2 (Taxable). We maintain Aa2 ratings on approximately $38 billion of outstanding city general obligation debt. The bonds are scheduled to price May 18. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 general obligation ratings reflect the city's competitive advantages which include a young and highly skilled labor pool, access to higher education and medical centers and strong domestic and international transportation links. The rating also reflects the city's strong institutional budgetary and financial management and the breadth and diversity of its revenue base. The city's financing responsibilities are broader than most local governments, since it is a city, five counties and the nation's largest school district, and its debt burden is above-average due to this operational scope. Despite those responsibilities, the city's fixed costs for debt service, pensions and retiree health care are below the median for the largest local governments and in the bottom five among the nation's largest cities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects improvement in the city's overall financial position, including the substantial budget flexibility provided by strong tax revenue collections, growing budget reserves, federal pandemic aid flowing to the city over the next several fiscal years, and little risk that the State of New York (Aa1 stable) will cut aid to the city. The city's federal aid, more than $15 billion, equals 23% of estimated fiscal 2022 tax revenue. The outlook also reflects the positive impact on employment and tax revenue that the city's post-pandemic economic growth is having, although the jobs recovery in New York lags the nation. In addition the longer-term credit impact of hybrid work remains uncertain and workplace occupancy rates for the city are slightly below the average of the largest cities, but growing. Future year budget gaps persist and are manageable but will need to be balanced amid forecasted slow growth in property tax revenue and the need to keep pace with large pension and retiree healthcare liabilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Recovery of city economy to near pre-pandemic levels, combined with structurally balanced budgets

- Stronger reserves, at levels similar to higher-rated peers - Reduction of debt burden or further reduction in fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Divergence from well-established fiscal practices and strong budgetary management

- Emergence of significant liquidity strain, especially that results in the need for large cash-flow borrowing - Economic events such as sustained declines in equity prices, or trends that create significant structural budget imbalances

LEGAL SECURITY

New York City's general obligation bonds are full faith and credit obligations of the city, secured by a real property tax levied without limitation as to rate or amount. All of the city's property tax is deposited into the general debt service fund, which is administered and maintained by the state comptroller.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to help finance the city's capital plan.

PROFILE

New York City, the largest city in the United States, is large and diverse, with an estimated population of 8.5 million people and above average wealth levels: personal income per capita is 138% of the US level. The size and scope of the city's operations are broader than most local governments: in addition to the city government, New York City is five counties and the nation's largest public school system, with more than 1 million students. New York City's GDP is larger than all but four states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Samuels

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

