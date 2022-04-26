Moody's assigns Aa2 to Nationwide Children's Hospital's (OH) Ser. 2022A; stable outlook

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to Nationwide Children's Hospital's (NCH) (OH) proposed Taxable Bonds, Series 2022A (up to $300 million). The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Aa2 and Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings on outstanding debt were affirmed. NCH will have approximately $1.2 billion in proforma debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 reflects Moody's expectation that NCH's very strong market position in pediatric services in the Columbus region, growing statewide and national reputation, large physician-hospital organization, and advanced research capabilities will support ongoing volume recovery from the pandemic. Also, regional partnerships and facilities investments will provide opportunities for new volume growth. These strategies, along with ongoing cost management, will drive a continuation of very good margins and partly offset elevated labor costs and strategic investments. Liquidity will remain strong since high capital spending will be financed by cashflow and bond proceeds. Moderate debt will allow NCH to absorb the upcoming new debt and maintain adequate leverage metrics. Typical of children's hospitals, high Medicaid will put the hospital at risk to state funding, although recent sizable increases in supplemental payments will benefit NCH in the near term.

The affirmation of the VMIG 1 short-term ratings for self-liquidity bonds are based on the hospital's strong debt and treasury management and strong liquidity to pay any unremarketed bonds.

The affirmation of the VMIG 1 ratings on bonds with bank support are based on standby bond purchase agreements provided by banks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that margins will remain very good as volume recovery, cost management and revenue growth help offset higher labor costs. Leverage metrics will be manageable, and strong liquidity will be sustained as bond proceeds and cashflow will support capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material enterprise growth and continued geographic diversification

- Sustained growth in margins and liquidity- For short-term ratings: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in debt above upcoming issuance and weakening of debt measures

- Material reduction in margins that represents a new lower level of performance- Adverse changes in Medicaid funding or supplemental payments- For short-term ratings based on self-liquidity: downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction of liquidity- For short-term ratings with bank support: downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the banks or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the Nationwide Children's Hospital and its parent, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Inc. Upon consent of a majority of bondholders, a Restated Master Trust Indenture will become effective, which is expected to occur in conjunction with the Series 2022 financing. The Restated MTI allows for a replacement master indenture without bondholder consent subject to rating tests. There will also be changes to financial covenants.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

PROFILE

Nationwide Children's Hospital, located in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest pediatric health care centers in the United States and one of six free-standing children's hospitals in Ohio. The hospital serves patients from 50 states and 45 foreign countries. Total revenues reached $3.5 billion in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

