Moody's assigns Aa2 to Nevada System of Higher Education, NV's university revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), NV's proposed $78.9 million in Universities Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023. The proposed bonds will have final maturity in fiscal 2035. We maintain a Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 ratings on outstanding universities revenue bonds, and Aa3 ratings on outstanding community college revenue bonds. Based on pro forma debt schedules, post-sale, the system will have $800 million in total direct debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
NSHE's Aa2 issuer rating incorporates the system's excellent strategic positioning as the sole system of public higher education for the state through its two-year and four-year campuses. Revenue sources are diverse, primarily a mix of student-charges, government grants and state appropriations. Good revenue and expense management has led to adequate EBIDA margins through fiscal 2022 (unaudited). Operations are expected to remain sound over the next couple of years due to annual increases in state appropriations. Additionally, NSHE plans to request the legislature to restore around $75 million in funding cuts enacted during the pandemic. Wealth and liquidity remain very strong at nearly $2 billion as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited). NSHE's financial leverage is greater than peers, driven in large part by the system's unfunded pension liability, which increases total adjusted debt to $2.5 billion from almost $800 million in direct debt.
The assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 rating on university revenue bonds (URBs) reflects the scale, scope and essentiality of the two four-year universities, with overall growing enrollment and strong pledged revenue.
Maintenance of the Aa3 on the community college revenue bonds (CCRBs) reflects a more limited pool of pledged revenue available for debt service but excellent projected debt service coverage. Pledged revenue for all outstanding debt excludes state appropriations and is susceptible to fluctuations in student fees from enrollment.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of improved state funding in fiscal 2023 and thereafter. Continued state support coupled with good expense management will result in EBIDA margins in line with historic levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
-Significant growth of cash and investments relative to debt and operations
-Substantial and sustained improvement of EBIDA margins
-Expansion of student market and research profile
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
-Deterioration of the state's credit quality or sustained decline in state funding
-Material reduction in liquidity
-Substantial increase in leverage without offsetting growth of pledged revenues or financial reserves
LEGAL SECURITY
The universities revenue bonds are secured by mandatory student fees collected at UNR and UNLV, gross revenue from a variety of auxiliary enterprises at the universities and all unrestricted federal and state grant revenue. Other funds of the Universities, including tuition and summer school fees, are not pledged to pay the Bonds. Unaudited fiscal 2022 net pledged revenue totaled $269 million and provided robust coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) of 7.5x, well above the minimum required coverage of 1.5x. There is no debt service reserve fund, but there are tests for additional indebtedness.
The community college revenue bonds are secured by the net pledged revenue of the system's community colleges, including gross student fees, the capital improvement fee, the student association fee and the general improvement fee. Net pledged revenue also includes all grants, conditional or unconditional (federal, state or any other donor) and net revenue from income-producing buildings, structures and improvements at the community colleges. Unaudited fiscal 2022 net pledged revenue provided around 18x coverage of MADS, well above the minimum required coverage of 1.5x.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the series 2023 bonds will be used to refund existing maturities for net present value savings.
PROFILE
NSHE is comprised of two four-year public universities: University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and University of Nevada, Reno, (UNR) both comprehensive universities; Nevada State College, a four-year state college in Henderson near Las Vegas; the Desert Research Institute, the system's basic and applied environmental research division; and four two-year community colleges with limited bachelor's degrees. The community colleges, College of Southern Nevada, Great Basin College; Truckee Meadows Community College; and Western Nevada College, are located throughout the state. Starting in fiscal 2022, Sierra Nevada University was merged into UNR Total system full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment was 72,625 in fall 2022. Total operating revenue was $2 billion in fiscal 2022 (unaudited).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
