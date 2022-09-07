Moody's assigns Aa2 to New Mexico's 2022B Severance Tax Bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the State of New Mexico's (senior lien) Severance Tax Bonds, Series 2022B, to be issued in the estimated amount of $293.7 million. Following this issuance, the state will have approximately $1.2 billion of senior lien severance tax bonds ("Severance Tax Bonds") outstanding, rated Aa2, and $25.4 million of subordinate lien severance tax bonds ("Supplemental Severance Tax Bonds") outstanding, rated Aa3. The outlook on these ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 and Aa3 ratings on the senior and subordinate lien severance tax bonds reflect strong debt service coverage from pledged revenues balanced against the inherent volatility of the pledged revenue stream, which consists primarily of taxes on the production of natural gas and oil in the state. The volatility of pledged revenue is mitigated by the state's conservative practices of leveraging this revenue stream, which generally ensure ample debt service coverage, rapid payout of debt and a declining aggregate debt service structure. The ratings also incorporate the programs' sound legal provisions, including requirements to maintain 12 months' debt service on deposit in the Bonding Fund, the fund in which pledged severance tax receipts are held, and additional bonds tests that use the lesser of prior year actual and current year projected revenues as the base for the debt service coverage calculations.

The Aa3 rating on the subordinate severance tax bonds is one notch lower than that of the senior bonds due to the junior nature of its lien on the revenue stream.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that coverage of maximum annual debt service will remain ample and that the state will maintain its conservative practices for leveraging this volatile revenue stream.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Structural changes that strengthen the bonding programs, such as an increase in the coverage requirements of the additional bonds tests

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant deterioration in debt service coverage as a result of unanticipated declines in severance tax revenue or substantial additional leverage

- Debt policy changes that weaken the programs, such as lengthening maturities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Severance Tax Bonds and the subordinate Supplemental Severance Tax Bonds are secured by a first and a second lien, respectively, on severance taxes on deposit in and interest earnings of the Bonding Fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022B bonds will fund capital projects authorized by the state's 2022 Legislature, including public safety-related projects, the construction of a new state executive office building, a long-term care and laboratory facility, as well as transportation, environmental, court and judicial related, public education and tribal projects.

PROFILE

New Mexico has a population of 2.1 million. Its nominal GDP was $109.9 billion as of 2021 and the five-year compound annual growth rate of its real GDP was 1.3% through 2021, 60 basis points below the US (1.9%). The state's wealth levels are below average, with per capita personal income equal to 85% of the US level when adjusted for regional cost of living. The state is the second largest producer of crude oil and seventh largest producer of natural gas in the US.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

