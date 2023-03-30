Moody's assigns Aa2 to New Mexico's GO Bonds, Series 2023; outlook stable

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the State of New Mexico's $233.3 million Capital Projects General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023. Post issuance, the state will have approximately $550.9 million of General Obligation Bonds outstanding, all rated Aa2. The state's issuer rating is also Aa2. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

New Mexico's Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 general obligation bond rating reflect the state's sovereign powers, strong financial management, and a sound financial position that has strengthened in recent years with robust growth in oil- and gas-related revenues. The ratings also reflect the state's below average socioeconomic profile, lagging demographic trends, as well as economic dependency on the oil and gas industry. The state's revenues are more volatile than average due to the significance of oil- and gas-related revenues, although this has been partially mitigated by revenue stabilization mechanisms introduced in recent years as well as stable investment income from two large permanent funds. The ratings further incorporate the state's moderate direct long-term liabilities and fixed costs, but large indirect K-12 pension liabilities, since New Mexico K-12 school districts are primarily funded by the state.

RATING OUTLOOK

New Mexico's stable outlook reflects the expectation that the state's finances will remain healthy, supported by strong budget discipline. Long-term liabilities are expected to remain manageable, with increasing pension contributions and conservative debt issuance practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained growth and diversification of the economy

- Strengthened socioeconomic profile and demographic trends

- Significant progress in reducing direct and indirect pension liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Economic deterioration that leads to material revenue declines, budget imbalance, liquidity pressures or a narrower reserve position

- Significant increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

New Mexico's general obligation bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of the state and specifically secured by, and paid from, a statewide property tax levy without limit as to rate. The treasurer is required to keep the property tax proceeds separate from all other funds. The payment of general obligation bonds from other than ad valorem taxes collected for that purpose requires an appropriation by the legislature. If at any point there is not a sufficient amount of money from ad valorem taxes to make a required payment of principal or interest on state general obligation bonds, the governor may call a special session of the legislature to secure an appropriation sufficient to make the payment. The state's practice is to levy the tax in advance so that debt service is pre-funded by 12 months.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Capital Projects General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023 will finance certain senior citizen facility improvements, construction and equipment acquisitions, certain library acquisitions, and capital improvements and acquisitions at certain institutions of higher education, state special schools and tribal schools.

PROFILE

New Mexico has a population of 2.1 million. Its nominal GDP was $109.6 billion in 2021. The state's wealth levels are below average, with per capita personal income equal to 87.2% of the US level after adjusting for regional cost of living. The state is the second-largest producer of crude oil and a top-10 producer of natural gas in the US.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

