Moody's assigns Aa2 to North Dakota's Legacy Bonds, Ser. 2022; outlook stable

New York, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the State of North Dakota's approximately $311 million Legacy Fund Infrastructure Program Bonds, Federally Taxable Series 2022A to be issued by the North Dakota Public Finance Authority. The bonds are expected to sell on June 30 and close on July 19. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the state's Legacy Fund Infrastructure Program Bonds is notched off North Dakota's Aa1 issuer rating, reflecting the essential nature of the projects financed and the moderate legal structure including the need to appropriate the payment obligation on the bonds. There are no bondholder remedies in the event of non-appropriation. The rating is additionally supported by the availability of substantial dedicated revenues to pay debt service from Legacy Fund earnings.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the state's sound budget management and ample reserves that will support financial flexibility in the event of future oil price volatility and during the economic and revenue recovery related to the coronavirus outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of state issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of state issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the Legacy Fund Infrastructure Program bonds is paid by semi-annual payments made by the state pursuant to an administrative agreement between the Public Finance Authority (PFA) and the state office of management and budget (OMB), subject only to legislative appropriation. The legislature retains authority to appropriate for debt service from any available state funds but intends to appropriate from Legacy Fund earnings that are transferred at the end of each biennium to the General Fund, as required by the state constitution.

Under the administrative agreement and trust indenture, OMB and the PFA covenant to request funding for debt service payments in the executive budget. Debt service payment dates in December and June are far enough removed from the July 1 start of the state's fiscal biennium to limit risk of an event of non-appropriation due to late budget adoption. OMB has covenanted to make payments directly to the trustee as soon as appropriated funds are made available. Pursuant to the trust indenture, PFA has assigned its rights to the payments to the trustee. There are no bondholder remedies in the event of a non-appropriation.

Pursuant to 2021 legislation, Legacy Fund earnings will be transferred to the Legacy Earning Fund in the General Fund. Earnings equivalent to 7% of the 5-year average market value of the Legacy Fund will be allocated as follows: the first $150 million to the Legacy Sinking and Interest Fund for debt service payments on these bonds (the projected MADS of all authorized debt is approximately $100 million) and then the ND public employees retirement system (ND PERS); the next $60 million to the Highway Tax distribution fund; the remainder will be allocated at the legislature's discretion. Any Legacy Fund earnings that exceed 7% of average market value will be allocated as follows: $150 million will be retained in the Legacy Earnings Fund for future debt service payments, then $100 million will be returned to the Legacy Fund corpus, and the remainder will be transferred to the State Infrastructure Investment Fund which has been appropriate to support General Fund operations in each of the past three biennia.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Legacy Fund Infrastructure Program bonds will finance, in conjunction with previously-issued Legacy Fund bonds, various capital programs around the state, including the Fargo (Aa2 stable) flood diversion project, water-related and energy conservation projects through the Resources Trust Fund, local government loans for infrastructure projects through the Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund, state bridge and highway projects through the Highway Fund, and a new Agriculture Projects Development Center at North Dakota State University (Aa3 stable).

With this issuance, the state will have exhausted its debt issuance authorization under the program.

PROFILE

North Dakota is the 47th largest state by population in the United States. Its gross domestic product per capita ranks 47th among the states (in current dollars). The state is in the north central region of the United States, bordered by Minnesota, South Dakota, and Montana.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

