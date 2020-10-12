Moody's assigns Aa2 to North Slope Borough, AK's 2020 GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to North Slope Borough, Alaska's General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A (General Purpose) and General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B (Schools) in the estimated amounts of $58.4 million and $5.8 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the borough's $197.3 million outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The rating outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GO rating reflects the borough's large and resilient tax base despite its significant reliance on oil and gas producers, above average resident socioeconomic profile, and healthy financial position. The rating also incorporates the borough's proactive and conservative fiscal management supported by institutionalized polices. The rating further considers the borough's above-average exposure to environmental risks and a moderate debt burden with fast amortization, which mitigates risks of potential economic and tax base volatility over the long term. The borough's moderate pension and OPEB obligations are also incorporated into the rating.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. While the pandemic has reduced demand for oil and oil prices have plummeted earlier in the year, we do not see any material immediate credit risks for North Slope Borough, AK since its tax base is mainly derived from long term assets of production facilities and their related pipelines; only 5% of the borough's oil and gas property tax base can fluctuate in response to short-term market factors, including oil prices and demand. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus and resulting recession continue to evolve and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of North Slope Borough, AK changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the borough will maintain a healthy financial position, its tax base will continue to be large with growth supported by investments and explorations in the region, and its debt and pension burden will remain moderate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material diversification of the local economy away from reliance on the energy sector

- Substantial growth in available liquidity and reserves

- Sustained improvement of socioeconomic profile with a stabilized population base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration of the borough's financial position

- Significant tax base declines or population losses that pressure property taxes

- Substantial growth in debt burden and slower amortization

- Inability to manage growing environmental risks

LEGAL SECURITY

The borough's GOULT debt is secured by its full faith and credit and unlimited property tax pledge, but regular property tax levies have been more than sufficient to fund both operations and annual debt service requirements. Typical of Alaska's municipalities, GOULT bonds are functionally not paid through a separate property tax levy; however, the portion of the general levy dedicated for payment of GOULT debt cannot be used for any other purpose.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The current offerings will finance various capital improvement needs of the borough and its school district component unit.

PROFILE

North Slope Borough is a unique municipality with a large service area of nearly 95,000 square miles, operating under challenging environmental conditions north of the Arctic Circle. The oil industry drives the local economy. Prudhoe Bay is located in the borough and considered the largest oilfield in the US and is also the starting point of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS) that spans 800 miles southward to Valdez.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

