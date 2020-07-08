Moody's assigns Aa2 to North Texas Municipal Water District's (TX) Ser. 2020 water system rev. bonds; outlook remains positive

New York, July 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to North Texas Municipal Water District's (NTMWD) $95.4 million Water System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. We affirm the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding water system revenue secured debt. The outlook for the water system revenue bonds remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects ongoing growth of the system serving expanding north Texas cities and improvement in the district's financial metrics which is supported by a strong management team including a history of annual rate increases as well as long term capital planning with projected annual rate increases over the next ten years. The rating also takes into account the district's elevated debt profile which will likely remain manageable as the district continues to issue debt to secure long term water supply. The strong financial profiles of the district's 13 member cities, the strength of the member cities' contractual commitments to the district and ongoing litigation about allocation of costs among the members are also taken into account.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The district is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus based on the stable nature of utility revenues and minimal impact reported by district officials. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of North Texas Municipal Water District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the district's improving financial trends and our expectation that ongoing litigation with member cities will be resolved without material impact on the district's financial health or operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of the debt burden

- Improved credit quality of member cities

- Resolution of litigation relating to the distribution of costs among member participants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of reduced coverage or reserves

- Deterioration of credit quality of member cities

- Significant debt issuance absent revenue growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the District secured by a first lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the District's water system and certain other revenues, including the fees and charges received under water supply contracts with thirteen Member Cities, other customer cities and other customers.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund previously issued debt to achieve savings on debt service.

PROFILE

North Texas Municipal Water District is a conservation and reclamation district created in 1951 to provide water to cities in north central Texas. The district serves a 2,200 square mile area across nine counties.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexander Rawlings

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

